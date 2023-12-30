Yearender: Philippines surpasses investment goals despite headwinds

Latest figures from IPAs such as the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) and the Board of Investments (BOI) showed that investment approvals this year have already breached the previous year’s figures.

MANILA, Philippines — Despite significant gains in investments, there is still a need to enhance the country’s attractiveness to foreign investors, according to the country’s investment promotion agencies (IPAs).

“We are very pleased with our performance this year in terms of the increase in our investment approvals as well as diversification of our FDI (foreign direct investment) sources,” Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) director general Tereso Panga told The STAR.

“Despite the headwinds and economic challenges, we were able to surpass our conservative 10 percent growth target this year with our investment approvals reaching P173 billion, which is 23 percent higher than our 2022 performance of P140 billion,” he said.

The BOI has exceeded last year’s investment approvals of P729 billion by approving P1.07 trillion worth of investments from January to October. This surpasses its initial investment approvals target for the year of P1 trillion.

In February, Trade Secretary and BOI chairman Alfredo Pascual raised the BOI’s investment approvals target for the year to P1.5 trillion, citing strong approvals in January and a robust pipeline of investment leads, including those generated through presidential visits.

During the National Exporters’ Congress early this month, Trade Undersecretary and BOI managing head Ceferino Rodolfo said he expects the BOI to hit its highest investment approval level this year.

“I don’t think we can hit P1.5 trillion investments this year. Maybe we might do P1.3 trillion this year, but that means that would also be the highest investment approval of BOI in our 56-year history,” he said.

Growing interest from foreign investors

In the first 10 months of the year, the BOI recorded a substantial surge in foreign investments, totaling P757.33 billion, representing a 567-percent surge from the previous year’s P113.49 billion.

The bulk of foreign capital came from Germany at P393.28 billion, followed by the Netherlands (P333.61 billion), Singapore (P17.07 billion), the United States (P2.63 billion), France (P2.04 billion) and United Kingdom (P1.05 billion).

Meanwhile, the PEZA noted that it has seen higher investments this year from more foreign markets.

“Apart from our traditional top FDI sources in Japan, US, Singapore and Netherlands, we have also seen a significant increase in investments from South Korea, Taiwan, China, Australia and EU owing to our FTA (free trade agreement) and bilateral investment agreements,” Panga said, referring to the Philippines-South Korea FTA signed this year.

“With the Philippines having the highest GDP growth forecast among ASEAN, and the aggressive promotion of the Philippines by the President, we hope to sustain our upward trajectory of investments, to reach P200 billion by next year,” he said.

Panga said the agency will also explore new sources of FDI and exports as the country broadens its FTAs and embark on more aggressive investment missions in 2024.

Phl expands trade agreement portfolio

The Philippines made significant advances in broadening its network of trading partners this year by finalizing trade agreements, including the Philippines-South Korea Free Trade Agreement signed in September and the Regional Comprehensive Partnership Agreement (RCEP).

The RCEP is a multilateral trade agreement between and among ASEAN countries, including the Philippines, and China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, accounting for 30 percent of the world’s global GDP and population. It provides for an open, inclusive and rules-based trading system to promote deeper economic integration in the region.

The trade deal, entered into force in the Philippines in June, is expected to boost Philippine exports through enhanced market access in the region.

Apart from these, the Philippines and European Union announced their intention to relaunch negotiations for the Philippines-EU FTA with the commencement of the scoping process in July, during the visit of EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the country.

Pascual earlier said that the scoping discussions, which began in September, are targeted to be concluded by the end of the year so that the formal negotiation of the FTA could follow suit by the start of the new calendar 2024.

In addition, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates also signed this year the terms of reference (TOR) for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement.

Green lanes for strategic investments

As part of the government’s push to continue improving the ease of doing business in the country, the Office of the President issued Executive Order 18 in February, which aims to hasten, simplify and automate the permit and license application processes for strategic investments. The measure was officially launched in July.

Under EO 18, the BOI is mandated to establish a one-stop action center for strategic investments, which shall serve as the single point of entry for all projects qualified as strategic investments.

The action center is mandated to identify and designate an investment as strategic investment and endorse it to concerned NGAs, LGUs and/or quasi-judicial bodies for processing of permits and licenses.

Strategic investments include highly desirable projects recommended by the Fiscal Incentives Review Board to the Office of the President, FDI as endorsed by the Inter-agency Investment Promotion Coordination Committee, and priority projects or activities under the Strategic Investment Priority Plan. It also covers the investment pledges presented to the President during his presidential visits.

Data from the BOI showed that the government had approved 16 strategic investment projects worth P336.3 billion for green lane processing as of the end of October.

The bulk or 11 of the approved projects fall under the renewable energy sector, consisting mostly of solar projects.

More must be done to attract investments

Despite the higher investment approvals by IPAs, industry stakeholders are emphasizing that more needs to be done to attract investments.

“Unfortunately, for this year we did not fare too well,” Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) president George Barcelon told The STAR, when asked for his assessment of the country’s performance in attracting investments this year.

Barcelon cited the country’s lower FDI figures, noting that the country is still behind its ASEAN peers.

“We are still behind other ASEAN countries like Vietnam and the other countries are now getting more of the FDI even with the promotions that are being done by our president in his travels,” Barcelon said.

“We are still lagging behind other ASEAN countries like Vietnam. Despite the promotional efforts by our president during his travels, those countries are now attracting more FDI.”

Latest data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed that net FDI inflow fell by 15.9 percent to $5.88 billion from January to September this year, driven by persistent global economic uncertainties and elevated inflation.

“FDI declined on the back of persistent global economic uncertainties which continued to affect investor decisions,” the BSP said.

Similarly, Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation Inc. (SEIPI) president Dan Lachica said the country failed to attract enough investments for the electronics sector this year.

Lachica earlier emphasized that the Philippines should focus more on its local semiconductor sector to be able to compete in attracting investments, especially as its neighbor Vietnam builds a strategy to develop its semiconductor industry.

“That’s why Vietnam is overtaking us because of what they’re doing,” Lachica said.

Presidential Adviser on Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go recently shared that his office is working on how to support the electronics sector as it looks to implement a catch-up plan to reverse the decline in exports amid the global economic slowdown.

“The industry has only grown bigger and given the Philippine status as a top global exporter of electronics with the particular strength in the semiconductors, it is an opportune time to fully harness the potential of this sector and to create an entire ecosystem that produces high value products for the global market,” Go said.

“The key here is that many Western and Asian countries are shifting away from China. Much attention is now directed towards our neighboring countries, including Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam. The primary focus of my office’s efforts is to ensure that the Philippines secures a significant market share in this shift away from China, particularly in the semiconductor sector,” he said.

Go said that the catch-up plan, aiming to unlock the country’s untapped export potential of $49 billion, involves attracting foreign investments and investing in infrastructure. It also covers other sectors such as mining and mineral processing, noting that the Philippines is in a viable position to capitalize on the expanding nickel processing market as nickel is a key component in electric vehicles.

Moreover, Barcelon emphasized that more still needs to be done to make the country more attractive to investors

“We still face concerns about power rates, the ease of doing business, and logistics issues. These are all part and parcel of how investors will perceive us,” Barcelon said.

“When we talk about investments and the need to be competitive, all of these factors play a very crucial role,” he added.