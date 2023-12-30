BOI: More renewable energy investments in the pipeline

“Moving forward into 2024, we still have a lot in the pipeline of projects which are also into renewable energy and digitalization,” Rodolfo said in an interview on Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon.

MANILA, Philippines — More investments for renewable energy (RE) including the manufacturing of equipment for RE projects are in the pipeline for the country in 2024, according to Trade Undersecretary and Board of Investments (BOI) managing head Ceferino Rodolfo.

“Moving forward into 2024, we still have a lot in the pipeline of projects which are also into renewable energy and digitalization,” Rodolfo said in an interview on Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon.

Rodolfo said the pipeline of projects includes not only those establishing RE projects itself such as solar and windmill power projects, but as well as projects involved in the manufacturing of equipment and components needed for RE projects.

Figures from the BOI showed the RE and power sector projects accounted for the bulk of BOI-approved investments in 2023, registering P968.14 billion worth of projects. This figure represents a remarkable 137-percent increase from last year’s P409.03 billion.

“Noteworthy projects approved from January to December were seven offshore wind power projects located in Cavite, Laguna, Dagupan, San Miguel Bay, Negros and Northern Samar amounting to P759.84 billion,” the BOI said.

Rodolfo explained that the thrust of the current administration is to attract investments from industries that would transform the Philippine economy such as the RE and digitalization sectors.

He said this would continue to be the direction moving forward in 2024.

“So that’s what we can expect for 2024, our investments approvals will continue to rise which will further deepen the transformation for the Philippine economy,” he said.

Investments approved by the BOI rose to an all-time high of P1.16 trillion this year, the highest ever in the agency’s history.

The BOI said the latest investment figures exceeded the previous record of P1.14 trillion posted in 2019 and 59 percent higher than last year’s P729.1 billion.

This is the fourth time that the BOI has surpassed the trillion-peso mark in investment approvals.

“The BOI hitting P1.16 trillion for 2023 reaffirms strong investor confidence in the administration of President Marcos – their responsiveness to the policy initiatives of the President and the effectiveness of the aggressive investment promotion activities under the ‘Make It Happen in the Philippines’ campaign,” Trade Secretary and BOI chairman Alfredo Pascual said earlier.

“With this remarkable milestone, we are all the more optimistic about opportunities that lie ahead in 2024, with the BOI poised to further catalyze smart- and sustainability-driven investments in the country,” he added.