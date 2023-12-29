Public urged to observe 'electrical safety' on New Year revelry

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) on Friday cautioned the public against hazards of fireworks and urged them to observe “electrical safety” during the New Year celebration.

The power concessionaire emphasized the importance of lighting fireworks at a safe distance from electrical facilities and decorations to prevent power outages and accidents. It also advised against using party items like poppers and balloons near power lines to avoid disruptions.

Additionally, Meralco suggested having a fire extinguisher nearby when using firecrackers to ensure prompt response in case of accidental contact with flammable materials. The recommendation extended to avoiding 'octopus connections' and overloading electrical outlets or extension cords, as these are common causes of fire incidents.

The electric company also assured the public that its utility crews will remain on standby for the New Year’s celebration.

“Rest assured that our crews are on standby to provide any needed electrical service assistance as we welcome the New Year,” Joe Zaldarriaga, head of Meralco corporate communications, said in a statement.

As of December 29, the Department of Health logged a total of 96 firework-related incidents in the country where three out of ten incidents happened in the National Capital Region.

On Thursday, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuña banned staging of firework display in private households in Manila.