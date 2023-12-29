Difficult to move around

My three-year-old grandson in Colorado asked Santa Claus for a potato this Christmas. He is fixated on potato. Maybe he likes the sound of the word. So, Santa indulged him and when he placed his hand inside his Christmas sock, he was so happy his face lit up with a nice wide smile as he showed a potato with a Christmas ribbon around it.

My grandson’s wish was enduringly innocent and not difficult nor expensive to realize. My other grandson in Singapore asked Santa for an iPhone. Of course, he didn’t get one. Santa isn’t a fan of giving kids iPhones that will consume all their attention to the detriment of other things. Wish for something realistic.

Metro Manilans in the days before Christmas must have felt that wanting smooth flowing traffic in our streets was a reasonable wish to ask Santa. Unfortunately, dealing with our traffic situation is beyond Santa’s ability. He can make reindeers fly and deliver gifts to every child in the world within one night. But granting our wish to drive from Makati to Cubao in five minutes, as Sen. Mark Villar promised, is more difficult than landing a man on the moon the second time.

I was amused to see a creative netizen convert a photo of stuck-up EDSA traffic showing a long line of blazing red rear lights of cars and drew a star on top to make it look like a Christmas tree.

Traffic congestion isn’t much of a problem in Singapore. They have addressed public mobility years ago by putting up a good system of subways and buses. The system is so efficient that my son takes it to go to work rather than drive. Unfortunately for us, public suffering over traffic jams and lack of personal mobility is our fate for many more Christmases to come. It had been neglected by our post-World War 2 governments and improvements, assuming our government today is more capable (a big assumption), will take time.

Only a good and efficient public transport system will respond to what amounts to a serious case of arteriosclerosis in our road network. Introducing bike lanes is trendy but not a solution. Neither is number coding. Nor building more expressways and widening streets. Build those and all those will be clogged quickly. We have an attitude of bahala na si Batman in managing our transport system.

About half a million new vehicles are added each year, crowding out urban areas. And we hardly junk old cars. Our road space has not expanded significantly to take increasing load. And our rail-based public transport system won’t be ready for a few years.

In Singapore, they have taken drastic measures to address congestion that will raise serious howls if those were attempted here. But because they have a good public transport system, Singaporeans accept them.

Will we accept imposing congestion charges on cars entering CBDs at certain hours of the day? Of course not. They have also imposed what is called a Certificate of Entitlement or COE, which is a charge on the right to buy a car. The COE’s cost is market driven: when there is a high demand for cars, the cost could be equal to or more than the cost of the car. We won’t like that either even if it is successfully limiting the annual additions of new cars on Singaporean streets.

Then again, it seems that even market-driven charges for the use of roads no longer work for us. There are complaints that the tolls, specially on the elevated portions of tollways, are quite expensive, yet the traffic jams can be as bad as it is on the at-grade level. The Christmas holidays showed that problem clearly.

I forwarded to Ramon Ang a Facebook post on the tollways traffic jams. He told me that in six months from now, SLEX will be 12 lanes na. RSA has all the good intentions of alleviating traffic carmageddons but at the rate we are going, 12 lanes will not be enough. Neither will 20 or more. We will just fill up the new infrastructure with even more cars.

Of course, the solution is a good public transport system which we will not have any time soon, or even within some of our lifetimes. Related to that is sensible urban planning which is too late for us to do anything about. Worse, the government is adding to the problems by constructing a new Senate building in BGC. The Supreme Court is doing the same thing. BGC traffic jams are horrible as it is and it doesn’t have a good system of moving people around there. I heard the congressmen want a new Batasan building in BGC too.

We should be moving all government offices to a new NCR. Clark is on top of the list of a potential new NCR. But there may be other areas east on the Pacific coast or south in Quezon province. Indonesia is well ahead on its plan to move out their government center from Jakarta to an area in Kalimantan province or Borneo. It will cost them a pretty penny but it is worth it, considering how messed up Jakarta traffic is even if they have better mass transport than us. Jakarta, like Manila, is also sinking.

Other than the belated construction of Metro Manila’s railway system, the only significant program, if you can call it such, is the so-called jeepney modernization program. BBM bravely stated that there is no extension for the launch of the program. But it is clear the government is not ready with an alternative that will run when the clock strikes midnight on Dec. 31. The plan has been in the works through several administrations but because it is not well thought out, failure is inevitable.

The only alternative is for more people to work from home. The property sector will protest as it will impact office rentals and shopping mall businesses. But the problem was also caused by mindless development of the property sector. They should have built more communities where people can live close to workplaces.

No relief in 2024.

Boo Chanco's email address is [email protected]. Follow him on X(formerly Twitter) @boochanco.