For 45 percent of Pinoys, Christmas gift budget same as last year

Last minute Christmas shoppers experience the holiday rush as they flock to Divisoria in Manila on December 23, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — About 45 percent of consumers in the Philippines are sticking to last year’s gift budget for their Christmas shopping this year, according to a study from market research and data analytics firm Milieu Insight.

Conducted from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1 this year, the survey covered a total of 1,500 respondents – 500 each in the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand – and examined the Christmas celebration and shopping habits of individuals from the three Southeast Asian countries.

Across the three countries, 47 percent said they are following last year’s budget by buying gifts of the same price for this year.

The survey showed that for this year, 45 percent of Filipino respondents are buying gifts with the same price as those they purchased last year.

According to the study, price was the main consideration for Filipino respondents at 81 percent, followed by promos or deals at 50 percent.

These factors were also the primary considerations in choosing gifts among respondents across the three countries, with price taking the top spot at 72 percent, followed by promos at 55 percent.

“The emphasis on budgeting and the influence of price and promotions underscore a practical and value-conscious approach to holiday shopping,” Milieu Insight said.

Inflation, or the rate of increase in prices of goods and services, was a top concern for the Philippines this year.

The headline inflation rate reached a high of 8.7 percent in January this year due to higher prices of food and housing and utility costs.

In November, inflation eased to a 20-month low of 4.1 percent from 4.9 percent in October as food prices posted slower increases.

Average inflation in the January to November period was at 6.2 percent, still above the central bank’s two to four percent target.

In terms of items being purchased as Christmas gifts for this year, respondents from the Philippines cited clothes and apparel (75 percent); toys, cards and hobby items (49 percent); and grocery, food and beverages (43 percent) as their top choices.

These were also the top Christmas gift categories across the three countries with clothing and apparel at 57 percent; groceries, food and beverages at 44 percent; and toys, cards and hobby items at 39 percent.