^

Business

Philippine agriculture firms explore partnerships with Israeli agriculture giant

The Philippine Star
December 18, 2023 | 12:00am
Philippine agriculture firms explore partnerships with Israeli agriculture giant
Friendship between Israel and the Philippines.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines —  One of Israel’s largest agriculture companies recently met with several Philippine agriculture companies to explore possible partnerships, specifically on agriculture technology. Israel’s Innovative Agro Industry (IAI) met with companies that are part of the Kapatid Angat Lahat sa Agri Program (KALAP) of Go Negosyo, led by founder Joey Concepcion.

The group from Israel was led by Israel’s Ambassador Ilan Fluss and IAI CEO Lior Crystal. The company specializes in agricultural technologies for rural development, including water, energy, telecom, health, and construction. It is an affiliate of the LR Group, which has undertaken over 100 projects worldwide and has over $2.5 billion in capital investments in sustainable project development.

“This is about helping MSMEs, and among the MSMEs, the biggest challenge is really with those in agriculture,” said Concepcion. “We are pushing for access to technology and access to markets,” he said, adding that unless agricultural production in the country achieves scale, it will be difficult to entice banks to lend to small farmers. “It is the dilemma that we face. Scale is important, and how to achieve scale is the challenge,” he said.

Ambassador Fluss said that the Philippines “is a country whose potential in agriculture is unbelievable.” He also noted the need for developing strong local partnerships, and that the Philippines might do much better in agriculture than Israel did because of its tropical climate. Despite its challenging geography, Israel has used science to grow a thriving agricultural sector, making it a global leader in agricultural technologies and a significant exporter of fresh produce. “If you do it scientifically, if you do it commercially, (Philippine agriculture) has the potential to succeed big-time,” said Fluss.

Helping farmers achieve scale is one of the solutions put forward by KALAP, which was created to address challenges in making agriculture viable in the Philippines by bringing sustainable and inclusive business models to micro farmers, and forging partnerships and collaborations between government and the private sector.

IAI’s core strength, said Lior, is in bringing in Israeli technologies and implementing these in developing countries. He added that beyond providing technologies and best practices, it is looking at the Philippines as a long-term investment and already has a local project team in place in the country. “Our strategy in the Philippines is also to come in as equity partners and invest in places where we believe would make sense. We put our money where our mouth is,” he said. Since before the pandemic, IAI has set up a strategic partnership with a local company in dairy farming and greenhouse production.

In the meeting were top executives of the big-brother companies participating in KALAP, namely Toby Gatchalian of Metro Pacific Agroventures, James Amparo of Yovel East, Christian Moeller of Lionheart Farms, Francisco Dizon of Dizon Farms, Kennemer Foods’s Simon Bakker, Mat Maderazo of Planters Products, and Jojo Ocol of Agrabah, as well as Go Negosyo senior advisers Merly Cruz and William Dar.

Among the areas put forward for possible collaborations were dairy production; fertigation, distilling systems, and other technologies for high-value crops and commodities such as rice, corn, cutflowers, cacao, seaweed, and fruits and vegetables; water management; solar-powered desalination technologies; and regenerative farming, as well as sustainable and inclusive business models in the agriculture sector.

vuukle comment

JOEY CONCEPCION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIST: Flights canceled on December 17

LIST: Flights canceled on December 17

9 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority on Sunday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due...
Business
fbtw
Xi says Chinese modernization will benefit US firms &mdash; state media

Xi says Chinese modernization will benefit US firms — state media

2 days ago
China's leader Xi Jinping said Chinese modernization will benefit US firms, state media reported Friday, in a letter sent...
Business
fbtw
Pfizer completes purchase of cancer-focused Seagen

Pfizer completes purchase of cancer-focused Seagen

2 days ago
Pfizer said Thursday it completed a $43 billion takeover of cancer-focused biotech company Seagen that the pharma giant said...
Business
fbtw
Christmas in a commercialized world

Christmas in a commercialized world

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
The holiday season often brings with it familiar refrains of discontent:
Business
fbtw
Musk talks X advertising, birth rate in Rome

Musk talks X advertising, birth rate in Rome

13 hours ago
Elon Musk claimed Saturday that advertisers were returning to X (formerly Twitter) after an exodus, at a Rome meeting where...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines external debt hits $119 billion in 9 months

Philippines external debt hits $119 billion in 9 months

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 51 minutes ago
The Philippines’ external debt hit an all-time high of $118.83 billion in end-September due to higher borrowings by...
Business
fbtw

BSP rate cut seen by Q1

By Louella Desiderio | 51 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas could start rate cuts by the first quarter of next year, with inflation expected to continue to ease, according to UK-based think tank Pantheon Macroeconomics.
Business
fbtw

Cut, cut, cut

By Wilson Sy | 51 minutes ago
In our recent articles, we noted that the most important catalyst for capital markets is a peak in interest rates (see Some good news, Nov. 13, 2023, and Good tidings, Nov. 27, 2023).
Business
fbtw
Sideways trading seen this week

Sideways trading seen this week

By Richmond Mercurio | 51 minutes ago
Local stocks may trade sideways this week as investors are likely to tread with caution.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with