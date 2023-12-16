Extended deadline to boost competition for NAIA upgrade project

In a press chat yesterday, PPP Center deputy executive director Jeffrey Manalo said the agency has discussed the pros and cons of moving the bid submission deadline for the NAIA PPP project to a later date with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) amid a recommendation from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to extend the deadline.

MANILA, Philippines — An extension of the bid submission deadline for the P170.6- billion upgrade and operations and maintenance of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is expected to allow more players to participate and promote greater competition, according to the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center.

“When you extend (deadline), you have a greater chance of possible bidders,” he said.

By having more firms participate in the bidding, he said the process would become more competitive.

“More competitors, the better. (But) it is not the sole consideration,” he said.

On the other hand, he said extending the deadline would lead to delays.

“Any extension would mean a delay in project timeline, which means delayed public service, delayed improvements,” he said.

He said the policy decision rests on the DOTr.

“At the end of the day, this is a policy decision so there is no right or wrong here. We will defer to DOTr PBAC (Pre-Qualification Bids and Awards Committee),” he said.

He said based on their information, the DOTr has no plans of moving the bid submission deadline.

The ADB, which serves as transaction adviser for the NAIA PPP project, has recommended to move the bid submission deadline for the PPP project to Jan. 29, 2024 from Dec. 27,2023.

An extension would result “in more competition and a better financial outcome for the Philippine government,” the ADB said.

Without an extension, the ADB warned that bidding for the project might be limited to Philippine participants.

This, as it said foreign firms interested in the project have requested for more time to analyze additional information from the DOTr and Manila International Airport Authority, as well as secure internal corporate approvals, which will take longer given the holiday season.

Aside from giving prospective bidders more time to prepare requirements for the bidding, the ADB said extending the deadline would also show the government’s commitment to welcome new players, as well as encourage foreign investments in PPPs.

The NAIA PPP project involves the rehabilitation, operation, optimization and maintenance of the country’s main international gateway.