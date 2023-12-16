^

Business

Globe earns more from tech ventures

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
December 16, 2023 | 12:00am
Based on its financial report, Globe’s non-telco income jumped by 46 percent to P4.1 billion in the nine months to September.
MANILA, Philippines — Wireless giant Globe Telecom Inc. is gaining more revenues from non-telco segments and benefiting from its ongoing transition to becoming a tech incubator.

The non-core business now accounts for 3.4 percent of Globe’s total revenue, signaling the growing contribution of tech ventures to the telco.

Globe attributed the rising share of non-telco earnings to the expansion of tech affiliates, such as Asticom Group of Companies and Electronic Commerce Payments Inc. It  also received notable contributions from AdSpark Inc. and Yondu Inc.

Likewise, the telco saw its net share in equity gains increase by more than half to P1.8 billion from January to September. Globe has an investment in GCash’s operator Mynt, managed with Jack Ma’s Ant Group.

Globe doubled its share in Mynt’s revenues to P1.62 billion, making up 6.4 percent of the telco’s profit before tax and indicating an expanding impact on Globe’s finances.

Globe president and CEO Ernest Cu said the telco would keep on expanding its non-core portfolio, and the public can anticipate announcements of fresh partnerships in the future.

Globe’s venture into other businesses serves two purposes: widening the telco’s revenue stream and contributing to the development of non-telco industries.

“We are very optimistic with the traction we are getting from our new portfolio companies. Our transition from telco to techco would be more pronounced as we introduce more partnerships and game-changing services in the future,” Cu said.

“Seen in our P&L (profit and loss) is the increasing contribution – whether on the revenue line or in the equity earnings line – of our non-telco ventures. We are going to continue with our current strategy. It is a solid strategy. It allows the company to look for growth and build across different sectors,” he added.

Globe needs all the contribution it can get from its telco and non-telco segments, as  its profit has been declining  throughout the year.

Its earnings dipped by 27 percent to P19.29 billion between January and September, due to the sustained rise in its expenses. 

