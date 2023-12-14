Power interruptions plummet by 81% — NGCP

MANILA, Philippines — The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines has reported a significant improvement in power supply since assuming control of the country's electricity grid.

According to the company's report, power interruptions dropped by 81% after taking charge of the power system from the government-owned National Transmission Commission (TransCo) in 2009.

The improvement aligns with the increased substation capacity and expanded transmission line length observed from 2009 to 2022.

During the period, substation capacity surged to 31,190 megavolt-amperes (MVA) from 2,285 MVA between 2002 and 2008.

Meanwhile, transmission lines expanded significantly, increasing to 3,729 circuit kilometers (ckm) from 1,357 ckm between 2002 and 2008.

As a result, the company lowered consumers' electricity bills by 3.39%, a significant decrease from the 53.1% generation charge and 21.81% distribution charge before privatization.

This translates to NGCP now charging P3 per kilowatt-hour, a decrease from the previous P5 per kilowatt-hour before privatization.

In 2009, the NGCP assumed control of the Philippines' power system operations, succeeding TransCo under Republic Act 9511.

It oversees the operation, maintenance and advancement of the nation's state-owned power grid, which distributes electricity to power concessionaires.

NGCP stands as a consortium composed of three companies: Monte Oro Grid Resources Corp., Calaca High Power Corp. and the State Grid Corp. of China. — Ian Laqui