Fuel prices take a dive ahead of Simbang Gabi

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 11, 2023 | 11:35am
A worker fills up a container with fuel at a gas station in Quezon City, suburban Manila on June 7, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Oil companies are set to reduce prices on Tuesday, December 12.

Shell, CleanFuel, SeaOil and Caltex announced that they will decrease the prices of gasoline by P1.60 per liter and kerosene products by P1.40 per liter. 

Diesel prices are slated to drop by P1.85 per liter.

The upcoming price reduction marks the second consecutive week of diesel rollback, a fuel for jeepneys and public utility vehicles, following the trend from the first week of December.

The price adjustments will take effect on Tuesday. Some oil firms will implement their price changes at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, while others will adjust their prices at 12:01 a.m.

Other oil firms have yet to announce their price movements.

