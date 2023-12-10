^

PLDT’s ‘mompreneur’ program shines at UN Global Compact Network Awards

The Philippine Star
December 10, 2023 | 12:00am
PLDT's "mompreneur" program shines at UN Global Compact Network Awards
Representatives from PLDT’s Sustainability Office and PLDT Home receive the award recognizing Madiskarte Moms PH at the 3rd United Nations Global Compact Network Philippines’ Sustainable Development Goals Awards.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT, the country’s largest integrated telecommunications network, has been recognized at the 3rd United Nations Global Compact Network Philippines’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Awards for its Madiskarte Moms PH (MMPH) program.

Recognizing companies and programs with outstanding contributions towards sustainable development, particularly on areas of the Planet, Prosperity, and People, the SDG Awards cited MMPH for enabling digital inclusion among women, promoting decent work and economic growth, and supporting the recovery and resilience of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

“We are happy and proud to receive this recognition for PLDT Home and MMPH. This initiative demonstrates our continuing thrusts to embed sustainability in the way we do business and promote digital inclusion in support of achieving sustainable development,” said Melissa Vergel de Dios, FVP and head of investor relations and chief sustainability officer at PLDT and Smart.

MMPH (“resourceful moms” in English) is an online community founded by PLDT Home in September 2020 with a group of Filipino mom entrepreneurs (mompreneurs).

Statistics show that about 33 percent of Filipino women lost their jobs at the height of the pandemic. MMPH fostered an active community that helps women find alternative sources of income, use digital tools to their advantage, and continuously exchange ideas and share experiences about running home-based and online businesses.

Three years since its launch, MMPH now has 170,000 community members. It has trained more than 15,000 moms, supported at least 75 businesses through the provisioning of digital kits, conducted at least 11 regular webinars and masterclasses, and produced over 160 educational videos about several areas of doing business sustainably and responsibly. MMPH has also been recognizing outstanding mompreneurs through its Annual Gawad Madiskarte Awards and active participation in various public fora and engagements.

“Our goal is to help upskill Filipino moms on how to start and grow their home-based businesses and empower them to succeed in their entrepreneurial journey, while also providing them access to digital solutions and tools,” said Cheryl Maxine Loyola, AVP at PLDT Home Marketing, PR, Influencer Management and Brand Advocacies.

PLDT Home and MMPH continue to support mompreneurs and their employees to rise above poverty and achieve prosperity through digital inclusion and empowerment. “We believe that women can achieve financial security by becoming entrepreneurs so that they can further empower their families to achieve their dreams,” added Loyola.

MMPH supports PLDT and Smart’s continuing contribution to the United Nations SDGs, particularly SDG 1: No Poverty, SDG 3: Gender Equality, and SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth. It also aligns with PLDT’s broader goal to promote inclusive technologies that can help boost livelihood opportunities among Filipinos, leaving no one behind.

