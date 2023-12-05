LIST: Flights canceled on December 5

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Tuesday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due to bad weather.

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of Cebu Pacific to and from Tuguegarao have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.

State weather bureau PAGASA reported that easterlies is affecting the country. It added that Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies or localized thunderstorms.

Here are the canceled flights as of 11 a.m., Tuesday:

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 504 - Manila to Tuguegarao

5J 505 -Tuguegarao to Manila

— Rosette Adel