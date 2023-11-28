VP Sara Duterte partners with Go Negosyo to foster youth entrepreneurship

Vice President and Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sara Duterte and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion hold the signed Memorandum of Agreement promoting entrepreneurship and agriculture entrepreneurship among the Filipino youth through various programs and initiatives. The signing was held last November 27, 2023 alongside Go Negosyo’s 18th Anniversary.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) teamed up with non-profit organization Go Negosyo on Monday to teach Filipino youth about business and agriculture through various programs.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion signed the memorandum of agreement during the 18th anniversary of the NGO in Makati City.

The MOA outlines a series of programs aimed at instilling an entrepreneurial mindset, nurturing mentorship-driven skills, enhancing financial literacy, raising awareness about agriculture, fostering entrepreneurial capabilities in agriculture and facilitating industry connections for mentorship.

Among these initiatives are "Pampaaralang Taniman ng mga Agribida (PTA)," a school garden project, "Youthpreneur," a public entrepreneurship mentoring event, and "Mentoring the Mentors," focused on training educators in teaching basic entrepreneurship concepts.

“We want to inspire a generation of agricultural leaders,” Duterte said.

”School gardens provide a platform for communities to come together, work toward a shared goal and promote healthy eating habits,” she added.

The vice president said that the agreement is in line with DepEd's MATATAG agenda, empowering young people to recognize opportunities for wealth creation and adapt to societal and economic change.

Joey Concepcion praised the collaboration's potential to nurture future leaders. He highlighted the rising interest in entrepreneurship among Filipino youth and welcomed DepEd's support in teaching entrepreneurship in schools.

“At our public entrepreneurship events, we are getting more young attendees who are keen on starting their own business,” Concepcion said.

“And now with the support of the Department of Education, we can institutionalize this training so that it becomes part of the school curriculum in primary education, enabling us to reach more young Filipinos and teach them about entrepreneurship, or at least open their minds to it,” he added.

The partnership aims to inspire the next generation of Filipino entrepreneurs and agricultural leaders.