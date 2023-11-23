^

Business

Price freeze for LPG imposed in Northern Samar, Sarangani municipality amid calamities

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 23, 2023 | 6:33pm
Price freeze for LPG imposed in Northern Samar, Sarangani municipality amid calamities
Stock image of liquified petroleum gas
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Energy (DOE) implemented a 15-day price freeze for the liquified petroleum gas in northern Samar and the municipality of Glan in Sarangani province on Thursday, effective from November 22 to December 5.

The move follows Northern Samar's declaration of a state of calamity on November 21, prompted by severe flooding due to heavy rainfall. 

Glan in Sarangani was also placed under a state of calamity on the same day, following the impact of a magnitude 6.8 earthquake in parts of Mindanao.

The price freeze, a measure implemented during a critical period, aims to stabilize LPG prices within the affected regions. 

While the price freeze is in effect, any downward adjustment in prices by suppliers is permissible, but no price hikes will be allowed for the entire duration of the 15-day period following the declaration of the state of calamity.

On October 31, oil companies announced a price hike on LPG for November, making it the fourth consecutive month of price increase. 

vuukle comment

BAGYO

EARTHQUAKE

FLOOD

GASUL

LPG

NORTHERN SAMAR

PRICE FREEZE

SARANGANI

STATE OF CALAMITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Denmark to restrict alcohol sales to minors

Denmark to restrict alcohol sales to minors

3 days ago
Denmark will restrict alcohol sales to minors and increase taxes on nicotine products to combat a worrying rise in consumption,...
Business
fbtw
BSP profit plunges 71% in 8 months

BSP profit plunges 71% in 8 months

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
The earnings of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas plunged by 71 percent to P22.91 billion from January to August versus last...
Business
fbtw

Embracing nuclear technology

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 20 hours ago
In a groundbreaking move, the Philippines and the United States forged a landmark nuclear cooperation pact last week, a firm step towards the country’s goal of attaining energy independence and security.
Business
fbtw
Philippine stocks rise on bargain hunting

Philippine stocks rise on bargain hunting

By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
The Philippine stock market sustained its upward trajectory as investors continued to gobble up bargains.
Business
fbtw
ACEN may hit 5 GW RE goal ahead of 2025 target

ACEN may hit 5 GW RE goal ahead of 2025 target

By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
ACEN Corp. is poised to reach its five gigawatts of renewable energy capacity target very soon, ahead of its 2025 original...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
3 stalled rail projects seek new NEDA approval

3 stalled rail projects seek new NEDA approval

20 hours ago
Three big-ticket railway projects, that were supposed to be funded by China are slated for a new round of approval from the...
Business
fbtw

MGB OKs exploration permit of Benguet Corp in Zamboanga

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 20 hours ago
Listed Benguet Corp. has secured an exploration permit for its gold project in Zamboanga Sibugay.
Business
fbtw
Rice stocks down in October

Rice stocks down in October

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 20 hours ago
The country’s rice inventory slightly declined by two percent in October, but the government continues to assure that...
Business
fbtw
US interest rates may stay high &lsquo;for some time&rsquo;

US interest rates may stay high ‘for some time’

20 hours ago
All members of the US Federal Reserve’s powerful rate-setting committee judged earlier this month that it would be appropriate...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with