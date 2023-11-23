Price freeze for LPG imposed in Northern Samar, Sarangani municipality amid calamities

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Energy (DOE) implemented a 15-day price freeze for the liquified petroleum gas in northern Samar and the municipality of Glan in Sarangani province on Thursday, effective from November 22 to December 5.

The move follows Northern Samar's declaration of a state of calamity on November 21, prompted by severe flooding due to heavy rainfall.

Glan in Sarangani was also placed under a state of calamity on the same day, following the impact of a magnitude 6.8 earthquake in parts of Mindanao.

The price freeze, a measure implemented during a critical period, aims to stabilize LPG prices within the affected regions.

While the price freeze is in effect, any downward adjustment in prices by suppliers is permissible, but no price hikes will be allowed for the entire duration of the 15-day period following the declaration of the state of calamity.

On October 31, oil companies announced a price hike on LPG for November, making it the fourth consecutive month of price increase.