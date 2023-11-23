^

Business

76% of Filipinos believe AI will reshape their jobs — study

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 23, 2023 | 11:30am
This photograph taken in Toulouse, southwestern France, on July 18, 2023 shows a screen displaying the logo of Bard AI, a conversational artificial intelligence software application developed by Google, and ChatGPT.
AFP / Lionel Bonaventure

MANILA, Philippines — A study from the career-networking social media platform LinkedIn said that 76% of Filipinos believe that artificial intelligence (AI) will impact their future jobs.

LinkedIn data showed that 84% or 8 out of 10 Filipinos are ready to talk about how AI affects their jobs with their supervisors.

According to the same study, 55% of the domestic workforce in the Philippines is currently utilizing generative AI.

The same number anticipated that AI would generate additional job prospects beyond in-person work set up in cities, citing AI's potential in upscaling resources to work remotely.

The skill sets essential for success in various occupations have undergone an average transformation of 25% globally since 2015.

LinkedIn data highlighted a rapid shift in the Philippines, showing a significant 31% rate of change in this aspect.

Job postings in Southeast Asian markets mentioning AI or generative AI have doubled between 2021 and 2023.

Furthermore, these listings have experienced a 1.7 times surge in applications over the past two years in Southeast Asia, surpassing the growth rate of job postings that do not mention them.

The data also mentioned that professionals in the Philippines believe that abilities such as problem-solving, creativity, and communication will gain increased importance with the broader integration of AI tools in workplaces.

A human resources (HR) officer pointed out the need for workers to evolve by being able to take advantage of technological advancements. 

“The skills required for retail jobs, for example, are changing as the industry evolves. Retail workers must be able to use new technologies, such as e-commerce platforms and data analytics software. They will also need strong soft skills such as communication, problem-solving, and teamwork. We’re working closely with the leaders to further develop their team members by providing additional training to do their functions better,” Reynald Lapan, Landers chief HR officer, said in a statement. 

In a study by the International Business Machines Corporation or IBM, 77% of entry-level jobs will evolve in 2025.

AI

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

EMPLOYMENT

LABOR

WORKFORCE
