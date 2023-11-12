^

Business

LT Group profit down 6 percent to P19.2 billion

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
November 12, 2023 | 12:00am
LT Group profit down 6 percent to P19.2 billion
Lucio Tan III.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — LT Group Inc. (LTG), the holding firm for the businesses of taipan Lucio Tan, posted a decline in earnings in the nine months ending September due to lower contribution from its tobacco business.

LTG reported an attributable net income for the period of P19.25 billion, six percent lower than last year’s P20.41 billion.

The tobacco business, which accounted for 47 percent of the group’s income, saw earnings slip by 25 percent to P9.06 billion.

LTG said the industry’s volume was 20 percent lower year-on-year at 32.2 billion sticks, largely due to the industry-wide price increase in the first quarter, increasing illicit incidence, and trade inventory movements.

LTG’s banking arm, meanwhile, posted a strong performance during the nine-month period, with net profit under the pooling method rising by 18 percent to P13.52 billion.

Tanduay Distillers Inc. (TDI)’s net income for the nine-month period likewise jumped by 34 percent to P1.15 billion despite lower volumes of liquor and bioethanol.

Liquor revenues were relatively flat year-on-year due to price increases in October 2022 and in January 2023.

TDI’s nationwide market share for distilled spirits as of September expanded to 33.6 percent, compared to 30.7 percent in September 2022.

In the Visayas and Mindanao regions where most of TDI’s sales are generated, market share also grew to 71.8 percent and 83.2 percent, respectively.

Higher volume for bottled water and price increases in the first quarter across product lines, meanwhile, buoyed Asia Brewery Inc.’s profit by five percent to P449 million.

Cobra energy drink maintained its leadership with a market share of 61.1 percent, while bottled water brands Absolute and Summit have the third-largest share at 18.5 percent.

LTG’s property arm Eton posted a net income of P347 million, up four percent year-on-year, driven by the 17 percent surge in leasing revenues.

Eton currently has a leasing portfolio of around 288 thousand square meters, of which close to 192 thousand square meters is for office space.

vuukle comment

LT GROUP INC.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LRT-1 Cavite extension phase 1 nears completion with 94% progress

LRT-1 Cavite extension phase 1 nears completion with 94% progress

By James Relativo | 7 hours ago
The private operator of LRT-1, Light Rail Manila Corp., announced that the initial phase of the line's Cavite extension is...
Business
fbtw
LRT-1 Cavite extension phase 1 nears completion with 94% progress

LRT-1 Cavite extension phase 1 nears completion with 94% progress

By James Relativo | 7 hours ago
The private operator of LRT-1, Light Rail Manila Corp., announced that the initial phase of the line's Cavite extension is...
Business
fbtw
Marcos ensures independence in Maharlika Investment Corp. board

Marcos ensures independence in Maharlika Investment Corp. board

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 12 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed to strengthen the independence of the Maharlika Investment Corp. board of directors,...
Business
fbtw
Marcos ensures independence in Maharlika Investment Corp. board

Marcos ensures independence in Maharlika Investment Corp. board

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 12 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed to strengthen the independence of the Maharlika Investment Corp. board of directors,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Higher storage fees detrimental to shippers, economy &ndash; Philexport

Higher storage fees detrimental to shippers, economy – Philexport

By Louella Desiderio | 2 hours ago
Exporters warned that the proposed 32 percent hike in storage fees for foreign containerized cargoes at ports as such would...
Business
fbtw

Asking for help

By Francis J. Kong | 2 hours ago
A dedicated and faithful worker asked me for advice through a private message she sent through my Facebook page.
Business
fbtw
UP, Aussie firm partner to hone future mining leaders

UP, Aussie firm partner to hone future mining leaders

By Danessa Rivera | 2 hours ago
Australian mining and infrastructure solutions provider Orica has partnered with the University of the Philippines for a pioneering...
Business
fbtw

Role of LGUs

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 2 hours ago
Both the national government and the private sector are dead set on making sure that the mining industry is one that is both globally competitive and more importantly, one that minimizes environmental risk, promotes...
Business
fbtw
More LGUs simplify business permit process

More LGUs simplify business permit process

By Louella Desiderio | 2 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry has partnered with more local government units all over the country to simplify the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with