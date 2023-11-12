^

Business

Tighter rules on radioactive waste sought

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
November 12, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — An environment advocacy group is urging the government to further tighten regulations on the treatment and recycling of radioactive wastes, particularly used lead acid batteries (ULAB), to protect the people and environment from the harmful effects of illegal recycling.

Youth-based environment advocate SEEDS PH said there should be a continued and proactive engagement with the government, and other stakeholders to ensure that ULABs are well regulated.

“This is an opportunity to initiate a nationwide campaign to work with communities and organizations in crafting a national policy on the treatment and recycling of radioactive wastes, and the creation of occupational safety and health standards for ULAB recycling facilities that will protect both workers and its surrounding communities,” the group said.

SEEDS PH executive director Dhel Pulanco said the country must take aggressive action toward the promotion of the proper recycling and treatment of ULABs.

“There are existing state-of-the-art technologies that can recycle them into new car batteries that can reduce costs for consumers and vehicle owners. It can also protect the environment because the regulation of these smelters can prevent radioactive wastes from polluting our surroundings and causing health problems in our communities,” he said.

Recently, SEEDS PH partnered with Pure Earth Philippines in conducting a new round of lead-pollution contamination tests in San Simon, Pampanga and other areas of the country where recyclers of ULAB and lead smelters are operating without necessary permits from the concerned national and local government units.

The environmental group invited Pure Earth to a “coordinated site visit to all of the reported smelting facilities in order to determine their status and to assess, if any, the radioactive wastes present.”

According to its website, Pure Earth has been identifying and tackling toxic pollutants in the Philippines since 2008 through assessments of contaminated sites; pilot remediations, multi-stakeholder coordination, education, and industrial process reviews.

To date, over 150 toxic sites have been assessed, and more than 25 percent were lead-contaminated.

In addition to these assessments, Pure Earth has worked on the ground in priority areas, such as areas where ULAB recycling is prevalent – developing plans and implementing cleanup projects.

Dr. Monet Concepcion Maguyon-Detras, who heads Pure Earth’s campaign in the Philippines, said they have accepted the invitation of SEEDS PH for the joint undertaking.

Under the partnership, Pulanco said they would initially test the water and soil in Global Aseana and its surrounding areas for lead pollution.

In a letter to Pure Earth, Pulanco noted a report made by Federation of Philippines Industries chairman Jesus Arranza stating that ULAB recyclers and smelters have been operating illegally in several areas in the country, including Valenzuela, Bulacan, Pampanga, Tarlac, Cavite, Cebu, Bacolod and Davao.

Meanwhile, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) commenced a crackdown against lead smelters in September upon orders from Malacañang.

vuukle comment

WASTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Autonomy of water districts

Autonomy of water districts

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Tension continues to mount, both at the Local Water Utilities Administration and the Metro Cebu Water District after LWUA’s...
Business
fbtw

What mindset is really all about

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
It was a cringeworthy moment when I heard a trainer responding to a question from the audience about how to increase output, sales and production with members of his team who fall below targets and expectations....
Business
fbtw
Bloating deficit raises need for new taxes

Bloating deficit raises need for new taxes

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The government should pursue new taxes now more than ever to secure additional revenues as the share of the budget deficit...
Business
fbtw
Lucio Co&rsquo;s Cosco to enter renewable energy space

Lucio Co’s Cosco to enter renewable energy space

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Retail tycoon Lucio Co is expanding into the renewable energy business, looking at it as an opportunity to further grow his...
Business
fbtw
Moody's downgrades US debt rating outlook to negative

Moody's downgrades US debt rating outlook to negative

15 hours ago
Moody's on Friday downgraded its outlook on US debt to negative from stable, one week before crucial budget negotiations...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Higher storage fees detrimental to shippers, economy &ndash; Philexport

Higher storage fees detrimental to shippers, economy – Philexport

By Louella Desiderio | 2 hours ago
Exporters warned that the proposed 32 percent hike in storage fees for foreign containerized cargoes at ports as such would...
Business
fbtw

Asking for help

By Francis J. Kong | 2 hours ago
A dedicated and faithful worker asked me for advice through a private message she sent through my Facebook page.
Business
fbtw
UP, Aussie firm partner to hone future mining leaders

UP, Aussie firm partner to hone future mining leaders

By Danessa Rivera | 2 hours ago
Australian mining and infrastructure solutions provider Orica has partnered with the University of the Philippines for a pioneering...
Business
fbtw

Role of LGUs

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 2 hours ago
Both the national government and the private sector are dead set on making sure that the mining industry is one that is both globally competitive and more importantly, one that minimizes environmental risk, promotes...
Business
fbtw
More LGUs simplify business permit process

More LGUs simplify business permit process

By Louella Desiderio | 2 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry has partnered with more local government units all over the country to simplify the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with