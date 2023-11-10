^

Business

Crimson Resort Boracay, Mactan win Conde Nast awards in London

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
November 10, 2023 | 8:54pm
In this November 2023 photo, Chroma Hospitality’s Vice President for Sales & Marketing, Carmela Bocanegra and AVP for Sales, Cecille Kimpo present the Conde Nast Johansens’ Awards for Excellence 2024 with Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco.
DOT, TPB / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Two accommodation establishments of Crimson Resort won big in London this week.

Crimson Resort & Spa, Boracay and Crimson Resort & Spa, Mactan last November 6 won the prestigious Conde Nast Johansens’ Awards for Excellence 2024, particularly the Best for Families award and Best for Value Experience Spa awards, respectively.

According to its website, Conde Nast Johansens' Awards for Excellence was “created to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across our recommended properties.”

It added that its awards are recognized by both consumers and travel professionals.

This year, the Philippine resorts received the awards at the Fitzroy Kimpton, London, where the awards were received by Chroma Hospitality’s vice president for Sales & Marketing, Carmela Bocanegra and AVP for Sales, Cecille Kimpo.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco who is also in London to lead the Philippine delegates at the World Travel Market, congratulated the Crimson Resorts properties for their feat.

According to the Department of Tourism, the two accommodation establishments are the only ones to win from the Asia Pacific Region.

Crimson Resorts said they are elated by the “double win.”

The Boracay property thanked the public for their support.

“Crimson Resort & Spa, Boracay has been honored with the ‘Best for Families’ award, recognizing its exceptional dedication to creating memorable and enjoyable experiences for families, both local and international,” it said.

“This recognition speaks to the family-friendly atmosphere and diverse activities offered at the resort, which have made it a prime destination for families seeking unforgettable vacations,” the Boracay accommodation establishment added.

