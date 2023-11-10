Big-time oil price rollback expected on November 14

MANILA, Philippines — Oil prices are expected to decrease on Tuesday next week.

According to the four-day trading prices, which has been on a downward trend since October 31, this might cause a price cut of P2.75 per liter on diesel prices.

Gasoline prices may potentially decrease by P0.80 per liter, while kerosene prices could see a reduction of P1.78 per liter.

Final price adjustments will be announced by oil companies on Monday and will be effective on Tuesday.

If implemented, the rollback will mark the second consecutive week of gasoline and kerosene prices decline.