^

Business

Unemployment rate rises to 4.5% in September

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
November 9, 2023 | 12:00am
Unemployment rate rises to 4.5% in September
Results of the PSA’s Labor Force Survey released yesterday showed the unemployment rate was at 4.5 percent in September, up slightly from the previous month’s 4.4 percent.
Philstar.com / File Photo

MANILA, Philippines — Unemployment in the country rose in September from the previous month, but the number of individuals looking for an additional job declined, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Results of the PSA’s Labor Force Survey released yesterday showed the unemployment rate was at 4.5 percent in September, up slightly from the previous month’s 4.4 percent.

The jobless rate in September, however, was down from five percent in the same month last year.

In terms of magnitude, there were 2.26 million unemployed individuals in September, up from 2.21 million in the previous month, but lower than the 2.50 million jobless individuals in September 2022.

In a press conference yesterday, national statistician Dennis Mapa cited three reasons for the increase in unemployment in September from the previous month.

“One is they were looking for a job available, but there is no job. Second is the bad weather. Third is they are waiting for rehiring or some job recall,” he said.

Meanwhile, the country’s underemployment rate dropped to 10.7 percent in September this year from the previous month’s 11.7 percent, and 15.4 percent in September last year.

There were 5.11 million underemployed individuals or those who expressed desire to have an additional job or hours of work in September this year, down from 5.63 million in the previous month, and 7.33 million in September last year.

The employment rate in the country dipped slightly to 95.5 percent in September this year from the previous month’s 95.6 percent, but went up from 95 percent in September 2022.

This translates to 47.67 million employed individuals in September this year, lower than the previous month’s 48.07 million, but higher than the 47.58 million in September last year.

The country’s labor force participation rate dipped to 64.1 percent in September this year from the previous month’s 64.7 percent, and 65.2 percent in September a year ago.

There were 49.93 million individuals in the labor force in September this year, lower than the previous month’s 50.29 million, and 50.08 million in September 2022.

Industries with the highest month-on-month drop in employment in September are agriculture and forestry (-1.17 million); fishing and aquaculture (-363,000); construction (-252,000); manufacturing (-147,000); and human health and social work activities (-111,000).

Those with the largest month-on-month increase in employment in September, meanwhile, are accommodation and food service activities (506,000); transportation and storage (225,000); public administration and defense, compulsory social security (204,000); information and communication (172,000); and wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (151,000).

Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the government is committed to improving the investment climate of the country to attract businesses that generate high-quality employment.

“We will continue to pursue enhancements to existing policies to address concerns in investments, particularly in infrastructure development in areas outside the National Capital Region,” he said.

He said issues affecting the labor market would be addressed by building the economy’s resilience.

“In the coming months, the agriculture sector will likely be adversely affected by the strong El Niño. Guided by the El Niño National Action Plan, the government will implement more programs to develop a more resilient agriculture sector. This will help minimize employment losses in the sector,” he said.

By facilitating digitalization and promoting innovation in business, especially in micro, small and medium enterprises, the NEDA believes more high-quality and high-paying job opportunities would become available.

“This will be supported by expanding training and re-skilling programs for workers to meet the needs of these innovative business,” Balisacan said.

To address the declining labor force participation rate among women, he said the government would continue to promote programs that encourage the adoption of wider alternative work arrangements to allow people to remain productive in  the comfort of their homes.

vuukle comment

PSA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Unhappy farmers

Unhappy farmers

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The latest Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas business expectations survey shows that agribusiness firms continue to have a negative...
Business
fbtw
Monde Nissin acquires funding for meat alternative firm

Monde Nissin acquires funding for meat alternative firm

By Katherine Chan | 6 hours ago
Monde Nissin Singapore Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of food and beverage giant Monde Nissin Corp., has secured financial backing...
Business
fbtw
China Bank profit hits P16.2 billion in 9 months

China Bank profit hits P16.2 billion in 9 months

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
China Banking Corp. grew its earnings by 10.2 percent to P16.2 billion from January to September versus last year’s...
Business
fbtw
MVP, RSA plan to create powerhouse toll company

MVP, RSA plan to create powerhouse toll company

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Tycoons Manuel V. Pangilinan and Ramon Ang are mulling creating a powerhouse tollway company that can be listed on the Philippine...
Business
fbtw
Philippines drops China loans for 2 projects

Philippines drops China loans for 2 projects

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 days ago
The Philippines continues to withdraw infrastructure ties with China after the government decided to drop Beijing for two...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UnionBank sees 30% jump in SME lending next year

UnionBank sees 30% jump in SME lending next year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 36 minutes ago
Union Bank of the Philippines aims to grow its loan disbursements to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by a hefty 30 percent...
Business
fbtw
PSALM prepared for more privatization

PSALM prepared for more privatization

By Richmond Mercurio | 36 minutes ago
The Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. is gathering potential investors next month as it prepares to privatize...
Business
fbtw
Philippines agricultural output shrinks in Q3

Philippines agricultural output shrinks in Q3

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
According to the Philippine Statistics Authority on Wednesday, agriculture and fisheries production have shrunk by -0.3%...
Business
fbtw
Philippines OKs commercial use of avian influenza vaccine for poultry

Philippines OKs commercial use of avian influenza vaccine for poultry

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
In a memorandum circular released by the Department of Agriculture, the vaccination program would "preempt" potential bird...
Business
fbtw
LIST: Banks waiving transfer fees during the holiday season

LIST: Banks waiving transfer fees during the holiday season

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
Most banks are waiving their fees until Dec. 31, 2023, with the exception of the Union Bank of the Philippines which will...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with