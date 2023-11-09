Agricultural output down 0.3% in Q3

The PSA said the value of agriculture and fisheries production amounted to P412.41 billion from July to September.

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s farm production declined by 0.3 percent in the third quarter, as the crops and fisheries sectors recorded lower outputs, according to latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

This marks the second consecutive quarter that farm production declined.

This was lower than the 1.2 percent decline in the second quarter, but a reversal from the 1.6 percent growth registered in the same quarter last year.

The agricultural sector, at current prices, grossed P522.58 billion in the third quarter, up 4.3 percent from P500.9 billion in the same period last year.

From January to September, the farm output inched up by 0.2 percent.

In a statement, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel said the farm sector is showing signs of recovery despite the slight contraction in the third quarter.

“As we look at the data more closely, we could see positive signs in the rice, corn, and onion harvest, as well as in our production of tilapia and galunggong – all important food items for the Filipino masses,” he said.

“With the growth numbers in the first three quarters, we remain optimistic agriculture could still contribute positively to the broader economy,” he said.

Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., attributed the quarterly decline to the impact of typhoons and more expensive production inputs.

“Some storm damage in the early part of third quarter 2023 partly led to the slight year-on-year decline of -0.3 percent in agriculture. Higher prices/inflation, especially on various agricultural inputs, also partly weighed on production/output, especially relatively higher global crude oil prices in most of the third quarter,” he said in a Viber message.

According to the PSA, crop output, which accounted for 54 percent in the total value of production, slipped by 0.4 percent to P222.69 billion.

The subsector saw improved palay and corn output at 0.2 percent and five percent, respectively.

Agriculture Undersecretary for rice development Leocadio Sebastian said palay production improved “despite the reduced area harvested because of delayed rice planting due to late onset of rainy season.”

“The increase came from the increase in yield per hectare and total production during the quarter. We are still expecting to reach 20 million metric tons production this year,” he said.

Fisheries production, which accounted for 14.2 percent of the total, recorded its second straight quarter of contraction as it declined by 6.1 percent in the third quarter. Its value of production amounted to P58.72 billion for the period.

Milkfish (bangus), the top fish product of the country, saw a 12 percent decline during the period.

The PSA also noted double-digit decreases in tiger prawn (sugpo), bigeye tuna (tambakol/bariles), fimbriated sardines (tunsoy), mudcrab (alimango), squid (pusit), cavalla (talakitok), threadfin bream (bisugo), blue crab (alimasag), grouper (lapu-lapu), skipjack (gulyasan), frigate tuna (tulingan), and bali sardinella (tamban).

Livestock, which contributed 16 percent to the total, rose by 2.5 percent on higher hog and goat production.

Similarly, poultry–which had a 15.7 percent share–grew by 2.9 percent as all commodities, except for duck eggs, registered gains during the quarter.

United Broiler Raisers Association (UBRA) president Elias Jose Inciong said the sector’s third quarter growth was an “underperformance.”

The normal growth of the poultry sector is four percent to seven percent. As such, there is some under performance. This may have been caused by adjustments made due to lower than expected demand,” he said.