^

Business

ICTSI continues profit streak in third quarter

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
November 9, 2023 | 12:00am
ICTSI continues profit streak in third quarter
In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, ICTSI said the company’s net income rose by four percent to $484.54 million in the nine months to September from $465.13 million a year ago.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) is poised to end the year in the green after booking $485 million in profit between January and September.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, ICTSI said the company’s net income rose by four percent to $484.54 million in the nine months to September from $465.13 million a year ago.

All in all, ICTSI recorded an eight percent increase in revenue to $1.83 billion, although this was mitigated by the nine percent surge in expenses to $1.17 billion.

ICTSI attributed its sustained growth to the rising volume of shipments that it handles. Between January and September, the company elevated its cargo volume by seven percent to 9.45 million TEUs with shipping activities normalizing from the pandemic slowdown.

ICTSI said earnings benefitted mainly from the introduction of new services in certain terminals. However, this was offset by multiple developments like the expiry of its concession in a Pakistan port and the stoppage of cargo handling operations in Davao and Indonesia.

As of September, the port operator owned by billionaire Enrique Razon Jr. used up $233.58 million of the $400 million budget for capital expenditures this year.

ICTSI spent the bulk of its capex to increase the capacity of its facilities in Manila, Australia, the Democractic Republic of Congo and Mexico.

As it treads well within its capex guidance, ICTSI believes it will close the year with its balance sheet in the pink of health.

“Looking ahead, while ICTSI continues to expect a challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, we remain confident in the resilience of our diverse portfolio. Our strategy as an independent port operator – supported by our cost and operational discipline – means that we are well-positioned for the rest of the year, as well as over the long term,” Razon said.

In April, Razon informed ICTSI shareholders the company would return to expansion mode this year and beyond. He admitted that ICTSI held on to its capital in 2022 on the uncertainties as to whether the pandemic lockdowns are really ending.

True enough in July, ICTSI announced that it won the contract to develop and operate the second pier in the Port of Durban, the largest of its kind in Africa.

ICTSI serves as one of the largest port operators in the world in the 50,000 to 3.5 million TEU a year range, managing terminals in six continents with intent to add more down the line.

vuukle comment

ICTSI

PSE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Unhappy farmers

Unhappy farmers

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The latest Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas business expectations survey shows that agribusiness firms continue to have a negative...
Business
fbtw
Monde Nissin acquires funding for meat alternative firm

Monde Nissin acquires funding for meat alternative firm

By Katherine Chan | 6 hours ago
Monde Nissin Singapore Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of food and beverage giant Monde Nissin Corp., has secured financial backing...
Business
fbtw
China Bank profit hits P16.2 billion in 9 months

China Bank profit hits P16.2 billion in 9 months

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
China Banking Corp. grew its earnings by 10.2 percent to P16.2 billion from January to September versus last year’s...
Business
fbtw
MVP, RSA plan to create powerhouse toll company

MVP, RSA plan to create powerhouse toll company

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Tycoons Manuel V. Pangilinan and Ramon Ang are mulling creating a powerhouse tollway company that can be listed on the Philippine...
Business
fbtw
Philippines drops China loans for 2 projects

Philippines drops China loans for 2 projects

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 days ago
The Philippines continues to withdraw infrastructure ties with China after the government decided to drop Beijing for two...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Forex buffer hits above $100 billion in October

Forex buffer hits above $100 billion in October

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 36 minutes ago
he proceeds of the retail onshore dollar bond issuance by the national government boosted the Philippines’ foreign exchange...
Business
fbtw
Agricultural output down 0.3% in Q3

Agricultural output down 0.3% in Q3

By Danessa Rivera | 36 minutes ago
The country’s farm production declined by 0.3 percent in the third quarter, as the crops and fisheries sectors recorded...
Business
fbtw
Q2 GDP growth rate kept at 4.3% &ndash; PSA

Q2 GDP growth rate kept at 4.3% – PSA

By Louella Desiderio | 36 minutes ago
The country’s economic growth rate was kept at 4.3 percent in the second quarter, but revisions were made in three sectors,...
Business
fbtw
UnionBank sees 30% jump in SME lending next year

UnionBank sees 30% jump in SME lending next year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 36 minutes ago
Union Bank of the Philippines aims to grow its loan disbursements to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by a hefty 30 percent...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with