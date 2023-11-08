Unhappy farmers

The latest Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas business expectations survey shows that agribusiness firms continue to have a negative outlook for the next 12 months, even as all sectors of the economy are upbeat for 2024. LaMB, a local agribusiness magazine, editorialized that the administration should take more meaningful steps to boost the morale of agribusiness enterprises, regardless of their size.

The pattern of skepticism among agribusiness people appears to have begun in the last quarter of 2021, according to LaMB publisher and editor Fermin Diaz. But, as the survey shows, “it became more pronounced at the start of 2023 after the government had miserably failed to address lingering issues…”

Diaz observed that “It is crucial at this point to encourage them to keep doing their routine, yet noble task of producing, processing, and distributing farm and food products for consumers. Otherwise, we could be facing a serious food and animal feed security threat that might ignite political unrest and socioeconomic disorder in the near to medium term…

“Given the sense of despair prevailing in the farm sector, the urgent task now is to create a more conducive business environment by which agriculture and food actors should be enabled to not only survive, but more importantly, to have their enterprises thrive and grow sustainably in order for everyone to enjoy a well-fed and prosperous country.”

The BSP survey report shows the negative outlook next year among agri-fishery enterprises runs counter to the generally upbeat business expectation in 2024 expressed by companies from mining and quarrying, manufacturing, electricity, gas and water.

The BSP survey reveals the index for overall business confidence next year in these industries, including construction, wholesale and retail trade, and services, has improved to 59.7 for the Q3 survey period this year from 58.5 for Q2 2023. In contrast, agriculture, fishery and forestry has its business outlook index significantly drop to 23.7 for Q3 from 39.8 for Q2.

Among the reasons cited for the agribusiness sector’s pessimism include bureaucratic corruption and lack of state support. Government’s helplessness in addressing devastating animal diseases, particularly African swine fever and avian flu, have also dampened their enthusiasm to keep going and nurtured a pessimistic business outlook in the next 12 months. Indeed, there is fear that ASF, FMD (foot and mouth disease) and avian flu will drive up prices of pork, beef, and chicken in the coming months.

The BSP survey says that while firms in mining and quarrying, as with electricity, gas, and water indicated they will hire more people in the next 12 months, agri-fishery and forestry enterprises are likely to cut their workforce during the same period. There is a sharp drop in the latter’s job hiring index from 11.5 for Q2 2023 survey to 4.1 in the latest survey.

The agriculture, forestry, and fishing (AFF) sector is an important leg of our economy that has been struggling to stand up. It had barely grown in the last few years and only grew 2.2 percent this year.

Festering structural problems with agriculture have been neglected by all of our post WW2 administrations. Neighboring countries have attended to basic land issues before their agricultural sectors started to boom. In our case, our social experiment with agrarian reform basically failed and we stubbornly refuse to acknowledge that and move on. We can’t expect an upbeat mood for our agribusiness sector until we address key land ownership issues.

The President recently declared that much work needs to be done to fix what’s wrong with Philippine agriculture. Besides the need to address logistical bottlenecks and provide more production support subsidies, the President has said nothing about the imperative of addressing bottlenecks in land property rights.

Dr. Fermin Adriano, a former DA usec and UPLB professor, points out that history tells us agricultural social transformation leading to agricultural development will not happen without a clear plan and effort in ensuring certainty over land property rights.

Dr. Adriano suggests that we ought to fix our land reform law to allow those who want to farm to own land more than five hectares up to around 25 hectares, which is the economically viable farm size for most crops. This will also promote family-based or middle-class farmers who are better educated, have small capital, open to innovation, and knowledgeable about the market, etc.

“In the Philippines, due to the protracted implementation of the agrarian reform program and the land ownership retention of five hectares per family, family-based farms, or our middle-class farmers, have been practically wiped out. The middle-class farmers could have served as the catalyst for greater farm productivity because they are fairly educated, have access to capital, open to the use of innovative technologies, have a better understanding of the workings of the market, etc. Unfortunately, the current structure of our land ownership system will not allow them to develop.

“This partly accounts for the low commercial operations of our farms. While politicians tell us that the goal is to transform farmers into agri-entrepreneurs, the very structure of our land ownership system will not allow this to happen because economies of scale in production cannot be achieved due to our miniscule farm sizes.”

Because we neglected the land issue, an army of subsistence tillers was created, Dr. Adriano explains. And their survival depends on an array of government subsidies that has to be administered continuously for every cropping season. Our peasant-based farming, with farm sizes of a little over a hectare, is keeping our farmers poor, with many of them growing just enough to feed the family.

Dr. Adriano said the main contributor to GVA growth in agriculture is not palay/rice despite DA spending more than half of its budget on rice. It is the triumvirate of corn, livestock, and poultry sector. The reason for this is the growth of the fast-food chains (Jollibee, McDo, etc.) which created huge demand for poultry and livestock products, and in turn created the demand for yellow corn as animal feed.

We have to fix land ownership issues first to fix agriculture and make farmers happy. That’s a tough one requiring lots of political capital. That’s the President’s job.

