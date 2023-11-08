Bloomberry earnings soar 106 percent to P8.3 billion in 9 months

The company, which operates casino resorts in Manila and South Korea, reported nine-month net revenues of P36.5 billion, up 33 percent compared to the P27.3 billion recorded a year ago.

MANILA, Philippines — Bloomberry Resorts Corp., the Razon-led casino resorts operator, saw its consolidated net income soar by 106 percent to P8.3 billion in the nine months to September.

The company, which operates casino resorts in Manila and South Korea, reported nine-month net revenues of P36.5 billion, up 33 percent compared to the P27.3 billion recorded a year ago.

In the third quarter alone, the company earned P1.9 billion, up by 20 percent on P10.9 billion in revenue, which was up by eight percent.

Bloomberry owns and operates Solaire Resort Entertainment City (Solaire) and Jeju Sun Hotel & Casino (Jeju Sun) in Korea.

Bloomberry chairman Enrique Razon Jr. said that during the third quarter, “We saw the resilience of the Philippine gaming market as gaming volumes in our mass tables and EGM (electronic gaming machine) segments continued to expand on a sequential and year-over-year basis, despite the quarter’s weaker-than-anticipated economic climate.”

“The mass-oriented gaming segments, as well as our hotel, F&B, retail and other segments, continue to perform well above their pre-pandemic run rates and are testaments to the strength of our domestic customer base,” Razon said.

In the third quarter, Solaire’s VIP rolling chip volume, mass table drop, and EGM coin-in were P146 billion, 13.9 billion, and 91.2 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 10 percent, 31 percent, and seven percent, respectively.

On, the other hand, Solaire’s VIP and mass table gross gaming revenue (GGR) stood at P4 billion and P4.1 billion, representing a decline of 15 percent and six percent, respectively. EGM GGR was P5.1 billion, higher by 20 percent year-over-year.

Total GGR at Solaire was P13.3 billion, slightly lower than the P13.4 billion recorded in the third quarter of 2022.

In the first nine months, total GGR was P44.5 billion, higher by 26 percent year-over-year. VIP, mass table, and EGM GGR were P15.1 billion, P14.0 billion, and P15.3 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 29 percent, 14 percent, and 35 percent, respectively.

Consolidated non-gaming revenue, meanwhile, rose by 23 percent to P2.3 billion for the quarter. This brings consolidated non-gaming revenue during the nine-month period to P6.4 billion, higher by 42 percent compared to the same period last year.

Razon said that with the opening of Solaire Resort in Quezon City next year, the company aims to capitalize on the strength of the domestic gaming market.

“At this time, the construction of Solaire Resort North is on schedule to be completed by March 2024. We anticipate that Solaire Resort North will strengthen our market leadership position in the Philippines and raise the regional competitiveness of the Philippine gaming industry to new heights,” Razon said.