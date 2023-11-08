^

Business

BCDA seeks JV for ICT facilities commercialization

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
November 8, 2023 | 12:00am
BCDA seeks JV for ICT facilities commercialization
In a statement yesterday, the BCDA invited prospective bidders to submit pre-qualification requirements and bid for the disposition of its passive ICT Infrastructure.
BusinessWorld / File

MANILA, Philippines — State-run Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) is seeking a joint venture (JV) partner for the commercialization of information and communications technology (ICT) facilities in New Clark City.

In a statement yesterday, the BCDA invited prospective bidders to submit pre-qualification requirements and bid for the disposition of its passive ICT Infrastructure.

It said the disposition would be undertaken through a JV that will handle the commercialization and, as necessary, the expansion, repair, and maintenance, of passive ICT infrastructure in New Clark City with an estimated project cost of P2.53 billion.

“Given that the services involved in the commercialization of passive ICT infrastructure are not typically provided by the public sector, the BCDA is looking for a JV partner that has expertise in this field,” the BCDA said.

It stressed that the commercialization of the ICT facilities is vital in achieving the New Clark City’s vision of becoming the country’s first smart urban development.

“In pursuit of its goal of transforming New Clark City into an intelligent, sustainable, and future-proof city, BCDA is now moving forward with the development of ICT infrastructure in the area. By taking this crucial first step, we will not only address the needs of our locators, but also set up the foundation for smart city development and e-governance in New Clark City” BCDA president and CEO Joshua Bingcang said.

“We recognize this as a massive undertaking, and we hope that the private sector can provide us with their expertise and capabilities in this field,” he said.

Conceptualized under an open access fiber model, the project will form the foundation for robust fiber infrastructure and competitive retail services in New Clark City.

According to the BCDA, this will allow telecommunication companies and data transmission providers to connect and service residences, offices, institutions, and data centers in the new metropolis.

The state-run agency said the open access fiber model would also serve as an anchor for smart city development and e-government solutions, which are highly dependent on resilient fiber-grade connectivity and data centers.

Under the terms and conditions of the project, the means of BCDA’s disposition will be through the establishment of a JV company that shall be tasked to commercialize, and as necessary, expand the passive ICT infrastructure, such as conduits, fiber optic cables, chambers, colocation facilities, and others.

In addition, the JV shall also establish a “meet-me room” or neutral hosting site through which active service providers can patch into the network.

The JV shall be in charge of maintaining and repairing said infrastructure and hosting site, and leasing out dark fiber on a wholesale basis to internet service providers, mobile network operators, data centers, and independent tower companies, among others.

The BCDA said the project shall be awarded through competitive public bidding in accordance with the BCDA Joint Venture Guidelines and other applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

It has formed a joint venture selection committee (JVSC) to oversee the bidding process.

“The bidding shall follow a two-stage process. In the first stage, prospective bidders shall undergo a pre-qualification process based on their legal, technical, and financial capability requirements,” the BCDA said, adding that the second stage involves the submission and evaluation of technical and financial bids from the shortlisted bidders.

Interested parties may participate in the bidding process by submitting a letter of intent prior to purchasing the Instructions to Private Sector Participants (IPSP) Volume 1- Forms and Annexures for a non-refundable fee of P250,000.

The BCDA is set to hold a pre-qualification conference on Nov.14.

Deadline of submission of eligibility requirements is on Dec.18. — Ric Sapnu

vuukle comment

BCDA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Inflation eases to 4.9% in October &mdash; PSA

Inflation eases to 4.9% in October — PSA

By Ian Laqui | 16 hours ago
The country’s inflation rate slowed down to 4.9% during the month of October, the Philippine Statistics Authority ...
Business
fbtw
China owed more than $1 trillion in Belt and Road debt &mdash; report

China owed more than $1 trillion in Belt and Road debt — report

By Peter Catterall | 8 hours ago
China is owed more than a trillion dollars through its Belt and Road project, making it the biggest debt collector in the...
Business
fbtw
Senate OKs bill creating econ strategy to level up Philippine exports&nbsp;

Senate OKs bill creating econ strategy to level up Philippine exports 

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
The proposed “Tatak Pinoy” measure creates a "Tatak Pinoy" council and strategy to establish metrics on how government...
Business
fbtw
Philippines drops China loans for 2 projects

Philippines drops China loans for 2 projects

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Philippines continues to withdraw infrastructure ties with China after the government decided to drop Beijing for two...
Business
fbtw
PSBank earnings up 18 percent in 9 months

PSBank earnings up 18 percent in 9 months

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The earnings of Philippine Savings Bank went up by 18.2 percent to P3.37 billion from January to September compared to last...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MVP sees MGreen acquisition of SPNEC completed before yearend

MVP sees MGreen acquisition of SPNEC completed before yearend

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
MGen Renewable Energy Inc., the renewable energy development arm of Meralco Powergen Corp., is looking forward to the development...
Business
fbtw
China Bank profit hits P16.2 billion in 9 months

China Bank profit hits P16.2 billion in 9 months

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
China Banking Corp. grew its earnings by 10.2 percent to P16.2 billion from January to September versus last year’s...
Business
fbtw
PLDT posts higher profit in nine months

PLDT posts higher profit in nine months

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Integrated telco giant PLDT Inc. reported a net income of P27.88 billion in the first nine months, up one percent as the company...
Business
fbtw
Unhappy farmers

Unhappy farmers

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
The latest Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas business expectations survey shows that agribusiness firms continue to have a negative...
Business
fbtw
Bloomberry earnings soar 106 percent to P8.3 billion in 9 months

Bloomberry earnings soar 106 percent to P8.3 billion in 9 months

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Bloomberry Resorts Corp., the Razon-led casino resorts operator, saw its consolidated net income soar by 106 percent to P8.3...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with