^

Business

Meralco taps US firm to study nuclear energy

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
November 8, 2023 | 12:00am
Meralco taps US firm to study nuclear energy
Bataan Nuclear Power Plant.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) plans to sign a collaboration agreement with US-based Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp. (USNC) during President Marcos’ upcoming visit for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders meeting in San Francisco.

“Actually, the cooperation agreement between Meralco and USNC is about to be signed and it will be formalized during the State Visit of the President to the US next week,” Meralco Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie Aperocho said.

“We will have this opportunity to see the working system in one of the campuses of the University of Illinois in the US,” he said.

According to Aperocho, the plan is for the signing to be witnessed by Marcos himself.

Meralco, which is in favor of seriously considering nuclear power for the country, has already signed a pre-feasibility agreement with USNC.

The pre-feasibility is expected to lead to a full-blown feasibility study that would be shared with government and industry participants.

USNC is a Seattle-headquartered company involved in micro modular reactors.

“I’m quite bullish about their technology. One of the areas we talked with them about is Meralco procuring a proof of concept plan that they can install or build here in the Philippines – of course in an area that is safe, so I think that’s part of the discussion with the US visit,” Meralco chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan said.

Pangilinan said the US visit would also help broaden Meralco’s knowledge about nuclear technology.

“Since we do not have any experience in terms of building a modular and certainly in terms of manning and operating a nuclear plant, so we need to do that. Because also on the other side, we don’t have an Atomic Regulatory Agency that will eventually oversee and supervise to develop nuclear power in this country,” he said.

The government has included nuclear in the country’s power mix under the clean energy scenario of the draft Philippine Energy Plan (PEP) 2023 to 2050.

Under the draft PEP 2023 to 2050, which will serve as the blueprint that will chart the Philippines’ energy landscape in the next three decades, a clean energy scenario considers the entry of nuclear energy, in which 1,200 megawatts (MW) of capacity is eyed by 2032, 2,400 MW by 2035, and 4,800 MW by 2050.

To advance the country’s push for the integration of nuclear power in its energy portfolio, Meralco earlier launched the Filipino Scholars and Interns on Nuclear Engineering   program in a proactive bid to develop skilled professionals.

Meralco plans to invest in local talents and support aspiring Filipino nuclear engineers to help accelerate the development of the country’s technical and regulatory talent pipeline through education and training in the highly specialized field of nuclear engineering.

vuukle comment

NUCLEAR ENERGY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Inflation eases to 4.9% in October &mdash; PSA

Inflation eases to 4.9% in October — PSA

By Ian Laqui | 16 hours ago
The country’s inflation rate slowed down to 4.9% during the month of October, the Philippine Statistics Authority ...
Business
fbtw
China owed more than $1 trillion in Belt and Road debt &mdash; report

China owed more than $1 trillion in Belt and Road debt — report

By Peter Catterall | 8 hours ago
China is owed more than a trillion dollars through its Belt and Road project, making it the biggest debt collector in the...
Business
fbtw
Senate OKs bill creating econ strategy to level up Philippine exports&nbsp;

Senate OKs bill creating econ strategy to level up Philippine exports 

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
The proposed “Tatak Pinoy” measure creates a "Tatak Pinoy" council and strategy to establish metrics on how government...
Business
fbtw
Philippines drops China loans for 2 projects

Philippines drops China loans for 2 projects

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Philippines continues to withdraw infrastructure ties with China after the government decided to drop Beijing for two...
Business
fbtw
PSBank earnings up 18 percent in 9 months

PSBank earnings up 18 percent in 9 months

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The earnings of Philippine Savings Bank went up by 18.2 percent to P3.37 billion from January to September compared to last...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MVP sees MGreen acquisition of SPNEC completed before yearend

MVP sees MGreen acquisition of SPNEC completed before yearend

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
MGen Renewable Energy Inc., the renewable energy development arm of Meralco Powergen Corp., is looking forward to the development...
Business
fbtw
China Bank profit hits P16.2 billion in 9 months

China Bank profit hits P16.2 billion in 9 months

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
China Banking Corp. grew its earnings by 10.2 percent to P16.2 billion from January to September versus last year’s...
Business
fbtw
PLDT posts higher profit in nine months

PLDT posts higher profit in nine months

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Integrated telco giant PLDT Inc. reported a net income of P27.88 billion in the first nine months, up one percent as the company...
Business
fbtw
Unhappy farmers

Unhappy farmers

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
The latest Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas business expectations survey shows that agribusiness firms continue to have a negative...
Business
fbtw
Bloomberry earnings soar 106 percent to P8.3 billion in 9 months

Bloomberry earnings soar 106 percent to P8.3 billion in 9 months

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Bloomberry Resorts Corp., the Razon-led casino resorts operator, saw its consolidated net income soar by 106 percent to P8.3...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with