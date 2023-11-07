Inflation eases to 4.9% in October — PSA
November 7, 2023 | 9:31am
MANILA, Philippines — The country’s inflation rate slowed down to 4.9% during the month of October, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.
In a press conference on Tuesday, November 7, National Statistician Dennis Mapa cited the "slow increase" of prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages which posted 7.0% inflation.
This month's inflation rate is an improvement over the 7.7% recorded in October 2022 and the 6.1% from the previous month.
The average inflation rate from January 2023 is 6.4%.
