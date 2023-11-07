New DA chief eyes revival of BAS

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. emphasizes his priority to increase food production and modernize agriculture during a press conference at the agency's office in Quezon City on November 6, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Newly installed Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. plans to revive the Bureau of Agricultural Statistics (BAS) to establish key sectoral data and information necessary in forming timely and appropriate policies to develop the local agriculture sector.

In his first press briefing yesterday, Laurel proposed the re-establishment of the BAS to prioritize and boost local production to meet the directive from President Marcos to ensure food security and be less dependent on imports.

“I have to look at the data, production versus demand. The problem I have right now is that available data is incomplete. The data we have right now is not so accurate, (but) I’m not blaming anyone on this. But one of the major things I want to start is bring back the Bureau of Agricultural Statistics so we will have accurate data,” he said.

In a separate interview, DA Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa said the reason for this is the function of the agency is devolved to local government units (LGUs).

“Our data are sourced from the LGU, regional field offices (RFOs), from the PSA, and institutional stakeholders. That’s what the secretary wants to fix,” he said.

The BAS, under Executive Order 116 signed by former president Corazon Aquino in 1987, was mandated to collect, compile, analyze and disseminate fishery statistics in addition to crops, livestock and poultry.

It replaced the Bureau of Agricultural Economics (BAEcon) created under Republic Act 3627 created on June 22, 1963 as the lone agency under the DA to produce primary agricultural data.

However, the BAS was merged with the National Statistics Office (NSO), National Statistical Coordination Board (NSCB) and Bureau of Labor and Employment Statistics (BLES) into the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) by virtue of RA 10625 or the Philippine Statistical Act of 2013.

Laurel noted that in his previous capacity as Frabelle Fishing Corp. (FFC) president, he had been pushing for local production over importation.

The FFC is a leading big-fishing corporation that has diversified in industries like power generation, real estate, meat and seafood processing, cold-chain network, aquaculture, and shipbuilding and repair.

“I am not pro-importation. I am pro-production. I am a producer in my past life. While I import, I produce a lot more,” he said.

“I believe the Filipinos can produce more, but then we have to import when it is really needed. But if we need to have the right balance, we have to have the right data to manage it properly,” the Agri chief said.

To get a better grasp of the actual situation on the ground, Laurel said he plans to go around the country in the coming weeks.

“I will directly talk to farmers and fishermen. I want to personally hear what they need, their concerns, their visions and to see their current conditions,” he said.

Agriculture accounts for about 10 percent of the Philippine economy, but employs one in every four Filipinos. Data show that more than 10 million farmers and fisherfolk are poor, and many of them are approaching their senior years, posing a potential food crisis in the next decade.

“By modernizing the agriculture sector, we could make it a more profitable venture and attract a younger generation that would ensure the country’s food security in the decades to come,” Laurel said.