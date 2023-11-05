Papua New Guinea’s flagship airline celebrates 50th anniversary

This Nov. 4, 2023 photo shows an aircraft of the Papua New Guinea’s national airline, Air Niugini at the NAIA Terminal 1.

MANILA, Philippines — Papua New Guinea on Saturday marked the 50th anniversary of its national airline, Air Niugini, with festivities in the Philippines.

Ambassador of Papua New Guinea to the Philippines Betty Palaso joined the festivities at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 on Saturday.

The airline’s staff who were in Manila celebrated with a cake to share and mark the momentous occasion. They also decorated the office with the carrier’s colors, gold, purple and maroon.

Passengers of the carrier likewise received PX50 merchandise.

Air Niugini took the skies in 1973 with its inaugural flight Fokker F27 Friendship under flight number PX 100. It departed Port Moresby for Lae and Kieta via Rabaul.

At present, it connects Manila and Port Moresby with flights PX 010 (POM to MNL) and PX 011 (MNL to POM) four times a week.

“Cheers to more exciting milestone!” the Manila International Airport Authority said.

Air Niugini also celebrated in its head office in 7 Mile, Port Moresby, graced by some of the board directors, acting chief executive officer Gary Seddon and the management.

Loyal staff serving from 25 to 45 years were recognized by the airline for their commitment and loyalty during the celebration in Port Moresby. The staff also received gifts and shared meal together while enjoying a photo exhibit that features photos from the early days of the airline.

Seddon highlighted the achievements of the airlines, including the signing of a firm order with Airbus to purchase six A220 series 110 jets.

“This is all about us, this is for us and I’m incredibly proud to serve with you. You’re a wonderful family of individuals and I’m happy to call Air Niugini my home. Happy birthday to all of us here at Air Niugini!" Seddon said in a message.

Air Niugini will also lease two A220-100s and three larger A220-300s from third party lessors, for a total fleet of 11 aircraft.

According to a press release, the 11 new aircrafts will replace the airline’s existing fleet of Fokker 100/70s and Boeing 737s on domestic and regional international routes from 2025.