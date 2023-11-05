First Gen, Silliman University ink new RE supply deal

MANILA, Philippines — Lopez-led First Gen Corp. has inked a new three-year retail electricity contract with Silliman University.

First Gen will continue to supply the university with up to 2.5 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy from its pure renewable energy arm, Energy Development Corp. (EDC).

Under the contract, Silliman University will be supplied with 2.1 MW in the first year, 2.3 MW in the second year, and 2.5 MW in the last year.

It is the university’s third contract renewal with First Gen.

Silliman is the only university in Negros Island and one of the few in the country to be 100 percent powered by renewable energy.

Silliman University president Betty Cernol McCann said renewing its partnership with First Gen is a testament to the institution’s commitment since 2018 to “finalizing its environmental principles, policies, and guidelines which highlight the university’s commitment to a green and sustainable campus.”

McCann said one of the identified ways for the university to demonstrate its sustainable operations is through the use of renewable energy to reduce its carbon footprint.

On top of the renewable energy provided by EDC, part of the university’s power supply also comes from its own solar power panels.

“Being an institution that helps mold young minds, Silliman University’s action directly impacts the younger generation to be more conscious of choosing sustainability,” First Gen’s power marketing and sales head Arlene Soriano said.

“We look forward to celebrating more milestones. We hope that besides supplying you with renewable energy, we can explore projects with your students that we can partner with, as well as provide energy solutions that can help with SU’s energy efficiency,” she said.

Silliman University is a pioneer partner of EDC-initiated Net Zero Carbon Alliance, an initiative that brings together Philippine institutions and businesses to work towards carbon neutrality and create a positive impact on the environment.

EDC and Silliman University in 2020 signed a memorandum of agreement to establish the Silliman-EDC BINHI Arboretum inside the Center for Tropical Conservation Studies, the university’s field laboratory grounds in Negros Oriental, to provide a safe haven for the long-term survival of our Philippine native trees.

EDC serves as First Gen’s 100 percent renewable energy subsidiary.

It has over 1,480 MW of total installed capacity that accounts for 20 percent of the country’s total installed renewable energy capacity.