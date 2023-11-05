DA launches research facility in Davao

Farm workers check on their crops, spray organic pesticides, and remove unwanted weeds at a rice field in Tanay, Rizal on September 19, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) has inaugurated a research facility in Davao City aimed at improving upland farming as it sees strong potential to grow upland harvests to achieve sustainable agriculture and food security.

The Bureau of Soils and Water Management (BSWM), through the National Soil and Water Resources Research Development Center (NSWRRDC), recently launched the Upland Pedo-Ecological Zone (UpPEZ) Research for Development (R4D) Facility in Sitio Marilog District, Davao City.

The facility was funded by the Bureau of Agricultural Research (BAR) Research for Development (R4D).

NSWRRDC-Highland Pedo Ecological Zone (HighPEZ) chief Henry Apolinares said the 50-hectare parcel of land would be utilized for the conduct of research and for scaling up of technology demonstration for the NSWRRDC UpPEZ.

The Marilog District was selected as the target site because the Davao Agricultural Research for Upland is in the area, which is a Upland Research Center of DA-Regional Field Office XI.

BAR director Junel Soriano emphasized the importance of having an UpPEZ Research Center as the area is considered as the “future of agriculture, taking in consideration that 50 percent of the Philippine lands is upland, and a number of Filipinos live in such.

Meanwhile, DA senior undersecretary Domingo Panganiban said the research center would hopefully boost the country’s upland harvests.

Upland vegetables include carrots, cabbage, white potato, petchay Baguio and habitchuelas.

The BSWM said it has been in constant pursuit towards the attainment of its mandate on the sustainable management of soil and water resources for agriculture.