Sunlight Air offers unique travel experience this holiday season

MANILA, Philippines — With the upcoming holiday season, Filipinos and foreign tourists are gearing up for their vacation plans.

Sunlight Air, a domestic boutique airlines in the Philippines, shared that it is ready to offer personalized customer experience to Filipinos planning to travel within the country this anticipated holiday season.

The boutique airline has a base in Manila and flies from its focus city Clark, Pampanga to select idestinations such as Manila; Naga, Camarines Sur and San Vicente, Palawan, as well as key tourist destinations Coron (Busuanga), Palawan; Camiguin and Siargao.

What sets it apart from other carriers is its utilization of smaller fleets that can accommodate anywhere from eight to 80 seats. The boutique airline allows a more private and intimate in-flight experience.

“Despite the limited number of seats on the aircraft, it is because of this that boutique airlines are able to provide a higher standard of customer service for every passenger on board. While limited in seating capacity, passengers are still treated to wider leg room and the full attention of the flight crew,” the airline said in a release.

Apart from chartered flights, the carrier also offers Travel Bubble and Easy Shuttle for easy booking of accommodations and transfer services to passengers.

Sunlight Air operates fleet of three ATR 72-500s. It has been providing boutique airline experience in the Philippines since 2019. — Rosette Adel