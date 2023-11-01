^

Business

Factory gate prices contract in September

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
November 1, 2023 | 12:00am
Factory gate prices contract in September
Data released by the PSA yesterday showed the Producer Price Index (PPI) for manufacturing contracted by 0.2 percent in September, reversing the 0.6 percent increase in August.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The growth in factory gate prices fell into negative territory in September due mainly to the slower expansion in electronic and optical products and food items, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

Data released by the PSA yesterday showed the Producer Price Index (PPI) for manufacturing contracted by 0.2 percent in September, reversing the 0.6 percent increase in August.

In September last year, the PPI posted a 7.7-percent growth.

PPI measures the average change in prices of goods produced by domestic manufacturers and sold at factory gate prices relative to a base period.

The index is generated from a monthly survey conducted by the PSA.

“Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products industry division was the main driver to the annual decrease of producer price for manufactured goods,” the PSA said.

The computer, electronic and optical products industry division registered a slower growth of 0.02 percent in September from 2.8 percent in August.

Food products were also cited as among the main contributors to the decrease in the annual growth of PPI in September.

The food products industry division posted a 2.1-percent growth rate in September, lower than the 2.7-percent uptick in August.

Coke and refined petroleum products were also cited as another main contributor to the decline in PPI growth as the industry division registered a faster drop of 6.5 percent in September from the 5.6 percent decline in August.

Of the remaining 19 industry divisions, 12 exhibited negative annual growth rates in September. These are: transport equipment; chemical and chemical products; basic metals; electrical equipment; other non-metallic mineral products; wood, bamboo, cane, rattan articles and related products; wearing apparel; machinery and equipment except electrical; rubber and plastic products; basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations; other manufacturing and repair and installation of machinery and equipment; and textiles.

Meanwhile, seven industry divisions had positive annual growth rates in September such as paper and paper products; printing and reproduction of recorded media; furniture; leather and related products, including footwear; tobacco products; fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment; and beverages.

vuukle comment

FACTORY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines inflation likely eased in October &ndash; think tank

Philippines inflation likely eased in October – think tank

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Inflation in the Philippines likely eased in October with the reversal in rice price hikes expected to have kicked in, UK-based...
Business
fbtw
Philippines welcomes inaugural United Airlines SFO-MNL flight

Philippines welcomes inaugural United Airlines SFO-MNL flight

By Rosette Adel | 6 hours ago
The first-ever direct flight of United States carrier United Airlines between San Francisco, California and Manila, Philippines...
Business
fbtw
More international franchises expected to enter Philippines

More international franchises expected to enter Philippines

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
The share of foreign brands in the country’s franchising landscape is seen to increase in the coming years as the Philippines...
Business
fbtw
UnionBank to drop Citi brand in early 2024

UnionBank to drop Citi brand in early 2024

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Union Bank of the Philippines will drop the Citi brand by the first quarter of next year after completing the P72-billion...
Business
fbtw
Largest solar rooftop in Philippines to be put up in Pampanga

Largest solar rooftop in Philippines to be put up in Pampanga

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Singapore-based TotalEnergies ENEOS will put up the largest rooftop solar photovoltaic system in the Philippines to support...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Samsung Electronics says Q3 operating profits down 77.57%

Samsung Electronics says Q3 operating profits down 77.57%

By Kang Jin-kyu | 13 hours ago
South Korea's Samsung Electronics said Tuesday that its operating profits for the July to September period were down 77.57...
Business
fbtw
Facebook, Instagram to offer paid ad-free Europe subscriptions

Facebook, Instagram to offer paid ad-free Europe subscriptions

By Raziye Akkoc | 16 hours ago
Facebook and Instagram users in Europe will be able to buy subscriptions to use the social networks without being tracked...
Business
fbtw
Lufthansa to put up P15 billion hangars in Clark

Lufthansa to put up P15 billion hangars in Clark

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Philippine unit of Lufthansa Technik will invest at least P15 billion to build new hangars in Clark, as it ramps up space...
Business
fbtw
BIR targets 1 percent tax on online sellers in December

BIR targets 1 percent tax on online sellers in December

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue is eyeing to implement the one percent withholding tax on online platform providers by December...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with