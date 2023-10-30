^

Business

Gasoline prices to increase on last day of October

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 30, 2023 | 12:51pm
This photo shows oil pumps of Petron showing its three oil variants.
The STAR / Boy Santos, File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms announced mixed price adjustments for fuel products on Tuesday, October 31

As of 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Shell, Caltex, CleanFuel, UniOil and Seaoil increased gasoline prices by P0.45 per liter.

Diesel prices would decrease by P1.25

Shell, Seaoil and Caltex would lower kerosene prices by P1.20 per Liter.

The final price adjustments would take effect on Tuesday, with some oil companies implementing the changes at 12:01 a.m. and others at 6:00 a.m.

Other oil companies have yet to announce their price adjustments.

