Marcos prioritizes local products in gov't procurement

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
October 29, 2023 | 2:22pm
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the Philippine Mayors’ Forum in Quezon City.
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is pushing for the use of Filipino-made building materials in government infrastructure projects to boost local industries.

The plan was announced following a meeting with the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) Infrastructure Cluster, where Marcos welcomed the recommendation to give preference to domestically produced construction materials.

Marcos lauded the proposal presented by the PSAC, under the leadership of businessman Sabin Aboitiz, to incorporate locally-sourced materials that meet the required quality standards.

To ensure the smooth implementation of the new policy, the president directed the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to collaborate closely with the PSAC in compiling a comprehensive list of specific construction materials suitable for government infrastructure projects.

Marcos also instructed the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to align their guidelines with the preference for local materials, while following all existing laws and regulations.

He emphasized the need to specify which materials the government will purchase and to balance supply and demand. 

“We have to match the capacity and the demand. But again, that if you can say that from now on, 100% of our – comes from the Philippines, magtatayo ng planta ‘yan but we need to make everything clear, kung AO (Administrative Order) iyan or some other form,” Marcos said.

(We have to match the capacity and the demand. But again, that if you can say that from now on, 100% of our – comes from the Philippines, we must establish new manufacturing facilities. However, it's crucial to clarify whether this will be through an AO [Administrative Order] or another suitable mechanism.)

Members of the PSAC expressed their strong for the new policy and called on the government to champion Filipino-made products. 

They also assured the president that local industries are fully capable of producing cement, steel, and other construction materials that meet the stringent Philippine national standards, ensuring resilience in the face of the country's unique climate and natural disasters.

“Our advocacy is really to promote our buy local, Filipino-made products for Filipinos. It’s just fair for our government to take the lead, Sir, in also patronizing our own locally-made products,” Aboitiz said.

DTI Secretary Fred Pascual said that the government has been endorsing a "buy local, go local" policy to promote local products.

