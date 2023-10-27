Rollbacks expected for diesel and kerosene next week

MANILA, Philippines — Jeepney drivers and other public utility vehicle drivers can expect relief on oil prices next week.

Citing industry sources, diesel, commonly used by jeepneys, could see a drop of P1.20 to P1.40 per liter.

Kerosene prices may decrease by P1.00 to P1.20 per liter.

However, gasoline prices may go up by P0.25 to P0.35 per liter, marking the third consecutive week of price hikes.

Fuel companies raised diesel prices by P1.30 per liter and gasoline prices by P0.95 per liter on October 23.

Final price adjustments will be implemented by oil companies on Tuesday.