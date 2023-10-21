Shaping the future

During the celebration of the foundation’s 35th anniversary, AFI chairman and chief engagement officer of the Aboitiz Group Sabin Aboitiz emphasized the need for the foundation to go beyond the communities where the group has business and significantly scale up its efforts, even to the global stage.

Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (AFI), the corporate citizenship arm of the Aboitiz Group, is looking at better and more sustainable ways to help solve some of the world’s most pressing social issues.

AFI, in line with its 35th anniversary celebration, recently conducted a two-day event as it shifts gears toward leveling up its transformative work. The shift is captured by the foundation’s new rallying principle, “Change Today. Shape the Future.”

Aboitiz explained the importance of technological innovation and bold visions in extending the foundation’s reach and impact throughout the country, even as he expressed his vision of the foundation being the trusted partner of choice for the world’s largest philanthropic organizations, actively addressing systemic issues such as poverty, access to education, and waste.

He pointed out that their ambition is fueled by the potential of what we can achieve together by addressing systemic issues, informing and empowering communities, and fostering sustainable, inclusive growth throughout the archipelago.

He added that the partnerships that they will build will not only increase the foundation’s impact but will also create positive change that ripples throughout the next generations.

Meanwhile, Aboitiz Equity Ventures’ chief reputation and sustainability officer Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar revealed that AFI is revamping its initiatives to provide more value to its beneficiaries, highlighting passion and a renewed commitment to balancing their people-centric approach with technology-driven solutions to drive positive change.

At the same time, AFI president and CEO Maribeth Marasigan revealed that the foundation is enhancing its capabilities to be more agile and resilient in order to act swiftly and effectively in a world full of unforeseen consequences. This as she expressed confidence in their ability to meet the challenges of the next 35 years and beyond, striving for a future where Filipinos have access to quality education and prosperous lives.

The saying “don’t give a man fish, but teach him how to fish,” comes to mind when we think about AFI’s approach; they prioritize actionable, sustainable impact so its beneficiaries develop the skills to adapt and succeed in our fast-evolving, digitally dependent world.

This principle is reflected in their three pillars of priority program areas.

The first is enterprise and jobs. AFI recognizes the need to support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in their digital transformations by providing infrastructure, skills, capital and resources.

Second is their unwavering commitment to nurturing “future leaders.” The foundation helps ensure that Filipino learners of all ages have access to training, facilities, and scholarships, particularly in STEM and digital innovation. The education initiatives aim to empower future leaders to excel in our fast-changing world.

Meanwhile, the foundation’s third pillar, “climate action,” focuses on collaborating with partners to co-create a more sustainable future for our people and our planet. To do this, AFI is innovating their programs to reduce waste, address climate change, and build climate-smart communities.

Their recent collaboration as a Pathfinder Founding Member with Temasek Trust’s “Philanthropy Asia Alliance” is a testament to AFI’s commitment to scale its programs and change the world for the better.

As observed by many, the world is spinning deeper into a society that’s more digitally co-existent and AFI is right on point in their shift to shape the future with their balanced people-centric and technology-driven solutions to effect change and empower communities. This is a transformative journey that promises to leave an indelible mark on our world.

During the conference, DENR Secretary Maria Antonio Yulo -Loyzaga noted the partnership between DENR and AFI in various environmental initiatives such as the A-Park program, Race to Reduce program, rehabilitation of the San Juan River and Boracay Wetland No. 4, Aboitiz Cleanenergy Park, Pawikan Center, and is commitment to the Water Alliance Coalition.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian likewise underlined the importance of foundations like AFI and the private sector in providing technical skills and resources to assist vulnerable communities and informal sector members towards becoming self-sufficient.

Gatchalian stressed that the national government cannot do it on its own and that it needs multipliers, natural allies like foundations to make things better for the country.

