RCBC, Bayad Center expand partnership

RCBC chief innovation and inclusion officer Lito Villanueva said Bayad has been committed to serving the Filipino people through easier outsourced payment and bills payment options in the past 26 years.

MANILA, Philippines — Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC) further strengthened its partnership with outsourced payment collection provider CIS Bayad Center Inc. to enable inclusive financial services.

The tieup will help provide financial services through RCBC Diskartech that allows users to deposit, save, withdraw and pay bills as well as RCBC ATM Go that allows bank-agnostic, mobile-point-of-system and grassroots-oriented ATM service.

RCBC chief innovation and inclusion officer Lito Villanueva said Bayad has been committed to serving the Filipino people through easier outsourced payment and bills payment options in the past 26 years.

”At RCBC, we stand for the same thing – making digital finance more accessible and easier for everyone. Through our renewed partnership, we are optimistic that we will further the financial inclusion goals of both RCBC and the Philippine government,” Villanueva said.

With its bills payment capability powered by Bayad, RCBC DiskarTech app users will now be able to conveniently settle their bills for electric and water utilities, cable and internet, government contributions, loan payments, credit cards, school tuition fees, online shopping, insurance and many others.

Apart from this, RCBC DiskarTech App users will also be able to deposit funds and withdraw cash through Bayad Center branches.

By partnering with micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and local businesses in low-income, rural and remote communities, the Yuchengco-led bank has emerged as the only universal private bank to have 100 percent coverage by servicing all 82 provinces, including geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

Today, RCBC ATM Go users could conveniently have their bank transactions such as balance inquiry, withdraw, and fund transfer, by simply entering their ATM pin on the POS (point-of-sales) machine at the nearest Bayad Center.