BOP posts $1.7 billion surplus in 9 months

The surplus from January to September was a complete reversal of the $7.83 billion shortfall recorded in the same period last year.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines posted a balance of payments (BOP) surplus of $1.74 billion in nine months despite the deficits booked since April, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

“Based on preliminary data, this development reflected mainly the improvement in the balance of trade and the higher net inflows from personal remittances, trade in services, and foreign borrowings by the national government,” the BSP said in a statement.

The BOP is the difference in total values between payments into and out of the country over a period.

A surplus means more US dollars flowed into the country from exports, remittances from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs, business process outsourcing (BPO) earnings and tourism receipts than what flowed out to pay for the importation of more goods, services and capital.

Latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed the country’s trade deficit from January to August narrowed by 13.4 percent to $36.3 billion compared to $41.9 billion in the same period last year.

During the eight-month period, exports contracted by 6.6 percent to $47.81 billion from $51.18 billion, while imports declined by 9.6 percent to $84.12 billion from $93.05 billion.

Likewise, OFW remittances grew by 2.9 percent to $24.01 billion from January to August this year versus last year’s $23.34 billion, of which cash remittances coursed through banks inched up by 2.8 percent to $21.58 billion from $20.98 billion.

For the month of September alone, the country recorded a BOP deficit amounting to $414 million, lower than the $2.34 billion shortfall booked in the same month last year.

“The BOP deficit in September 2023 reflected net outflows arising mainly from the national government’s payments of its foreign currency debt obligations,” the central bank said.

The Philippines has been recording deficits in the past six months, with $148 million in April, $439 million in May, $606 million in June, $53 million in July, $57 million in August and $414 million in September.

Meanwhile, the BSP said the country’s gross international reserves (GIR) level declined to $98.1 billion in September from $99.6 billion in August.

Despite the decline, the level represents a more than adequate external liquidity buffer equivalent to 7.3 months’ worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income.

It is also about 5.7 times the country’s short-term external debt based on original maturity and 3.6 times based on residual maturity.

The buffer ensures availability of foreign exchange to meet BOP financing needs, such as for payment of imports and debt service, in extreme conditions when there are no export earnings or foreign loans.

For this year, the BSP further lowered its BOP deficit projection to $100 million. It is expected to reverse to a $1-billion surplus from a deficit of $500 million in 2024.

On the other hand, the central bank sees the GIR level falling below $100 billion at $99.5 billion this year before rising to $102 billion next year.