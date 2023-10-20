^

Business

BOP posts $1.7 billion surplus in 9 months

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
October 20, 2023 | 12:00am
BOP posts $1.7 billion surplus in 9 months
The surplus from January to September was a complete reversal of the $7.83 billion shortfall recorded in the same period last year.
STAR / Edd Gumban, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines posted a balance of payments (BOP) surplus of $1.74 billion in nine months despite the deficits booked since April, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The surplus from January to September was a complete reversal of the $7.83 billion shortfall recorded in the same period last year.

“Based on preliminary data, this development reflected mainly the improvement in the balance of trade and the higher net inflows from personal remittances, trade in services, and foreign borrowings by the national government,” the BSP said in a statement.

The BOP is the difference in total values between payments into and out of the country over a period.

A surplus means more US dollars flowed into the country from exports, remittances from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs, business process outsourcing (BPO) earnings and tourism receipts than what flowed out to pay for the importation of more goods, services and capital.

Latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed the country’s trade deficit from January to August narrowed by 13.4 percent to $36.3 billion compared to $41.9 billion in the same period last year.

During the eight-month period, exports contracted by 6.6 percent to $47.81 billion from $51.18 billion, while imports declined by 9.6 percent to $84.12 billion from $93.05 billion.

Likewise, OFW remittances grew by 2.9 percent to $24.01 billion from January to August this year versus last year’s $23.34 billion, of which cash remittances coursed through banks inched up by 2.8 percent to $21.58 billion from $20.98 billion.

For the month of September alone, the country recorded a BOP deficit amounting to $414 million, lower than the $2.34 billion shortfall booked in the same month last year.

“The BOP deficit in September 2023 reflected net outflows arising mainly from the national government’s payments of its foreign currency debt obligations,” the central bank said.

The Philippines has been recording deficits in the past six months, with $148 million in April, $439 million in May, $606 million in June, $53 million in July, $57 million in August and $414 million in September.

Meanwhile, the BSP said the country’s gross international reserves (GIR) level declined to $98.1 billion in September from $99.6 billion in August.

Despite the decline, the level represents a more than adequate external liquidity buffer equivalent to 7.3 months’ worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income.

It is also about 5.7 times the country’s short-term external debt based on original maturity and 3.6 times based on residual maturity.

The buffer ensures availability of foreign exchange to meet BOP financing needs, such as for payment of imports and debt service, in extreme conditions when there are no export earnings or foreign loans.

For this year, the BSP further lowered its BOP deficit projection to $100 million. It is expected to reverse to a $1-billion surplus from a deficit of $500 million in 2024.

On the other hand, the central bank sees the GIR level falling below $100 billion at $99.5 billion this year before rising to $102 billion next year.

vuukle comment

BSP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Chinese firms eye opportunities in Philippines

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
Chinese firms continue to look at the country’s investment potential as companies from Jiangsu province recently expressed optimism for business opportunities in the country, according to the Board of Inv...
Business
fbtw
Allianz PNB, HSBC expand insurance distribution

Allianz PNB, HSBC expand insurance distribution

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The joint venture between Philippine National Bank and Allianz has teamed up with British banking giant HSBC for an exclusive...
Business
fbtw
BSP clueless on MIF suspension

BSP clueless on MIF suspension

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has remained in the dark on why President Marcos decided to suspend the implementation of...
Business
fbtw
China economic growth slows in Q3

China economic growth slows in Q3

1 day ago
China’s economy grew more than expected in the third quarter, data showed yesterday, but the reading was still below...
Business
fbtw
IMF urges BSP to keep tight monetary policy

IMF urges BSP to keep tight monetary policy

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
he International Monetary Fund is urging the Philippines to maintain a restrictive monetary policy stance amid upside risks...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOE seeks temporary removal of import tariff on e-motorcycles

DOE seeks temporary removal of import tariff on e-motorcycles

By Richmond Mercurio | 58 minutes ago
The Department of Energy is seeking the temporary removal of import tariff on motorcycles to further accelerate electric vehicle...
Business
fbtw
SEC: About 300,000 firms at risk of being under deliquency status

SEC: About 300,000 firms at risk of being under deliquency status

By Richmond Mercurio | 58 minutes ago
Nearly 300,000 corporations are at risk of being placed under delinquent status by the Securities and Exchange Commissio...
Business
fbtw
Food and education

Food and education

By Boo Chanco | 58 minutes ago
If there are only two things we can focus on to keep from falling into the abyss, that will be food and education. These two...
Business
fbtw
Government pushes $1.7 billion projects to boost digital finance

Government pushes $1.7 billion projects to boost digital finance

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 58 minutes ago
The government is pushing for $1.7 billion worth of projects to boost digital connectivity in the country in a bid to fuel...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with