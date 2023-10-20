^

Business

Government pushes $1.7 billion projects to boost digital finance

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
October 20, 2023 | 12:00am
Government pushes $1.7 billion projects to boost digital finance
Department of Finance (DOF) Secretary Benjamin Diokno on October 2, 2023.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — The government is pushing for $1.7 billion worth of projects to boost digital connectivity in the country in a bid to fuel economic growth.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said the administration is building a policy environment that is conducive to sustainable digital finance.

As such, Diokno said the government targets to broaden public access to information by using open data formats, lowering barriers to internet connectivity, and boosting broadband access in the country.

Currently, there are five infrastructure flagship projects aimed at boosting digital connectivity.

These include the Digital Transformation Centers (Upgraded “Tech4ED” Project), National Government Data Center (NGDC), National Broadband Program, Road Transport Information Technology Infrastructure Project Phase II, and Philippine Identification System.

“Four of these are already ongoing while one is under project preparation,” Diokno said.

“Together, the indicative total project cost amounts to about $1.7 billion,” he said.

For one, the digital transformation centers serve as dedicated training areas, as well as co-working spaces to support Filipinos develop the skills needed to participate in the digital economy.

The NGDC, on the other hand, aims to provide quicker and more reliable data exchange among state agencies at a lower cost to ensure greater efficiency.

Meanwhile, the National Broadband Program serves as the government’s strategy for faster, efficient, and equitable broadband connectivity across the country, especially for the geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

This comprises enhancing and building a pervasive broadband infrastructure, encouraging investments in the unserved and underserved communities, amending and creating ICT-related policies, and stimulating demand for local content.

Further, the second phase of the Road Transport Information Technology Infrastructure Project aims to deliver a transparent and efficient franchising system through streamlining of LTFRB’s current processes and automation.

It is expected to clean up existing data, enhance data collection, processing and integration within LTFRB and its related agencies, decrease processing time, promote transparency and ease of use, and improve access to public information and channels for feedback.

“Digitizing government transactions will help us increase the share of digital transactions in total payment volume to at least 50 percent,” Diokno said.

To eliminate delays and problems associated with traditional ways of governance, the government is pushing for the passage of the E-Governance bill, which mandates the adoption of ICT across government agencies.

On the other hand, Diokno urged the private sector to leverage digital infrastructure and data to collaborate, develop innovative business models, and navigate disruption.

vuukle comment

FUEL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Being nice can be toxic

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
A very nice and honest doctor says grimly to a patient: “You are a very sick man.
Business
fbtw
Oil price hike expected next week &mdash; DOE

Oil price hike expected next week — DOE

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The DOE said that all oil prices are expected to increase due to the depletion of crude oil stockpiles in the United States...
Business
fbtw
PPA sustains recovery, earns P7 billion in 9 months

PPA sustains recovery, earns P7 billion in 9 months

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Philippine Ports Authority posted a profit of more than P7 billion in the nine months to September, buoyed by the sustained...
Business
fbtw
Japan, Korea funding agenciestie up for Philippines health sector

Japan, Korea funding agenciestie up for Philippines health sector

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Korea International Cooperation Agency is collaborating with the Japan International Cooperation Agency to finance projects...
Business
fbtw
EEI forges deal with Saudi-based SENEC

EEI forges deal with Saudi-based SENEC

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
Listed construction firm EEI Corp. has inked a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia-based Samsung Engineering NEC...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pru Life leads insurance sector in new premium

Pru Life leads insurance sector in new premium

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 59 minutes ago
Pru Life UK led the insurance industry in terms of new business annualized premium equivalent in the second quarter.
Business
fbtw
Government eyes more perks for e-vehicles

Government eyes more perks for e-vehicles

By Catherine Talavera | 59 minutes ago
As part of its push to develop the country’s electric vehicle sector, the government is looking to incentivize the manufacture...
Business
fbtw
S&P unit sees strong Q4 growth in Asia Pacific

S&P unit sees strong Q4 growth in Asia Pacific

By Louella Desiderio | 59 minutes ago
S&P Global Market Intelligence sees a sustained economic growth for Asia Pacific in the fourth quarter of the year and next...
Business
fbtw
BPI settles P101,000 penalty for delayed merger disclosure

BPI settles P101,000 penalty for delayed merger disclosure

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 59 minutes ago
Bank of the Philippine Islands has settled a P101,000 fine for the delayed disclosure of a planned merger with Robinsons Bank...
Business
fbtw
Chery Auto rolls out 3 new energy vehicles

Chery Auto rolls out 3 new energy vehicles

By Catherine Talavera | 59 minutes ago
Automotive firm Chery Auto Philippines is looking to complement its product line up in the country as it plans to introduce...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with