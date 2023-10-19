^

Business

BSP clueless on MIF suspension

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
October 19, 2023 | 12:00am
BSP clueless on MIF suspension
BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. told reporters he was never included in any discussions that led the government to defer the enforcement of the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of Republic Act 11954, or the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) Act of 2023.
Photo from BusinessWorld

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has remained in the dark on why President Marcos decided to suspend the implementation of the first-ever sovereign wealth fund of the Philippines.

“I’m aware of it (suspension of MIF IRR), yes. I don’t know the reason for it. I’m not part of that discussion,” Remolona said.

The BSP serves as one of the fund sources of the MIF. All of the BSP’s dividends in the first and second years of RA 11954 will be remitted as capital of the sovereign wealth fund.

In August, Remolona said the BSP would turn over P62 billion in funds over the next two years to the MIF. He signed a memorandum order for the release of P31 billion this year and another P31 billion in 2024 in compliance with the requirements of the law.

Even with the suspension, Remolona said the contributions made to the fund will remain, answering the question whether the remittances will be returned to their sources.

“We already did [contribute] so it does not affect that. As far as I know, it is a suspension of the implementing rules and regulations. It is not a cancellation of the fund,” Remolona said.

On the other hand, Remolona said Land Bank of the Philippines and the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) will get no special treatment in their request for regulatory reprieve.

Both Landbank and DBP are asking for a temporary exemption from the capital requirements of the BSP after turning over a combined P75 billion to the MIF. As mandated under the law, Landbank and DBP must remit P50 billion and P25 billion, respectively, to get the MIF running.

Given this, the liquidity of the state-run banks were reduced and could make them noncompliant with adequacy requirements set by regulators. The fears were concerning enough that Landbank was exempted by the President from remitting any dividends for 2022.

“As far as regulation is concerned, we will evaluate their [Landbank and DBP] request as we do for any other requests by banks, and we will carry out the usual regulations that we carry out, so they will not be treated in a special way,” Remolona said.

Prior to the enactment of RA 11954, economists were warning the government that the MIF may injure the stability of government banks who are tasked to support underserved sectors.

