Smart leads anew in mobile speed

On the other hand, the Philippines logged a fixed broadband speed of 83.09 Mbps to land 56th in a list of 181 countries. For this segment, Hong Kong topped the list with 265.17 Mbps, while Singapore and Chile followed with 259.11 Mbps and 246.39 Mbps, respectively.

MANILA, Philippines — Wireless giant Smart Communications Inc. remains the operator to beat in the Philippines, posting the only improvement in download speed among all service providers.

Based on Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index, Smart logged an average speed of 35.36 Mbps in the third quarter, beating Globe Telecom Inc.’s 22.42 Mbps and Dito Telecommunity Corp.’s 19.53 Mbps.

Smart improved its median speed from 35.39 Mbps in the second quarter, while Globe and Dito sustained declines from 22.68 Mbps and 19.69 Mbps, respectively.

Smart is out to reclaim its market leadership in the mobile segment after cutting the gap between its subscriber base and Globe’s to around one million. At the end of SIM registration, Smart had 52.5 million subscribers compared to Globe’s 53.73 million.

In terms of device manufacturer, Ookla said Apple bested its rivals for the fastest performance in the Philippines in the third quarter, with Apple units registering an average speed of 47.1 Mbps.

Samsung came next with 33.77 Mbps, followed by Chinese brands Xiaomi, Huawei and Infinix with median speeds of 29.18 Mbps, 18.99 Mbps and 18.14 Mbps, respectively.

Among all models, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was named the best phone to use when accessing the internet, recording a download speed of 84.42 Mbps in the third quarter.

The Philippines turned in a mobile internet speed of 26.36 Mbps as of September, good for an 86th place finish out of 141 economies. The United Arab Emirates benchmarked the index with 211.58 Mbps.

In July, Ookla flagged the Philippines for lagging behind its Asia-Pacific peers on 5G quality, as it placed second to the last in the region for its 5G speed of 133.47 Mbps.

When compared to 4G, 5G provides subscribers with quicker speeds and lower latency, meaning that games run smoother, websites load faster, among others.