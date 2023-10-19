Smart water solutions up at Filinvest City

FDC will start the construction of a state-of-the-art water recycling facility and upgraded sewage treatment plant (STP) by December, which is expected to be completed by March 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Gotianun-led Filinvest Development Corp. (FDC) has tapped its utility arm FDC Utilities Inc. and Japan’s Hitachi Ltd. to build smart city water solutions in Filinvest City to innovate urban water management in the Alabang business district.

FDC Water Utilities Inc. (FDCWUI), a subsidiary of FDC Utilities, will lead in developing the project while Hitachi is the technical partner.

“We aim to make Filinvest City the first sustainable and smart central business district in the Philippines. By implementing advanced technologies and solutions to treat wastewater, we are moving towards a future where local ecosystems are protected and our ecological footprint is reduced,” FDC vice chairperson Josephine Gotianun-Yap said.

The upgraded STP will be capable of processing up to 15 million liters of wastewater daily.

It will utilize membrane bioreactor (MBR) technology for biological nutrient removal, which complies with the stricter regulations on nitrogen and phosphorus removal in the country that cannot be effectively removed by the conventional activated sludge method.

Meanwhile, the new water reuse facility is designed to efficiently produce high-quality recycled water for household use. Capable of producing a capacity of at least 10.5 million liters per day, the facility utilizes a combination of Brackish Water Reverse Osmosis (BWRO) and Advanced Oxidation for its water production.

“This project will revolutionize how Filinvest approaches wastewater treatment and water production. Its seamless integration of sewage treatment and production of high-quality recycled water technologies sets a new standard for environmentally responsible development. Only two other projects in the country implement similar processes, but none on this scale,” FDWUI president and CEO Juan Eugenio Roxas said.

Okito Kakudo, general manager of Hitachi Ltd.’s Environmental Solution Division, Water and Environment Business Unit, said the project with FDC would help address the pressing issue of water shortages in the Philippines and promote water sustainability.

“Our advanced water treatment technology, combined with digital solutions, is designed not only to improve water quality, but also to enable remote plant monitoring and streamline operations,” he said.

FDC said the smart city water solution reflects the Filinvest Group’s commitment to sustainability through the implementation of efficient and technology-driven water operations across all its developments.

The initiative will reduce the environmental footprint of Filinvest City and effectively mitigate pollution in waterways.

Moreover, the water produced by the reuse facility will be available to local businesses and residents, conserving valuable freshwater sources and ensuring a more reliable supply of clean water.