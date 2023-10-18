^

Business

Government borrows P30 billion T-bonds at higher rates

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
October 18, 2023 | 12:00am
Government borrows P30 billion T-bonds at higher rates
The Bureau of the Treasury yesterday fully awarded P30 billion on offer for the re-issued seven-year T-bonds with a remaining life of six years and nine months.
Philstar.com / Jovannie Lambayan

MANILA, Philippines — The government borrowed P30 billion in long-term securities even after investors demanded higher rates.

The Bureau of the Treasury yesterday fully awarded P30 billion on offer for the re-issued seven-year T-bonds with a remaining life of six years and nine months.

This marked the second straight full award for T-bonds.

During yesterday’s auction, the seven-year T-bonds fetched an average rate of 6.675 percent, up by 15.5 basis points from the 6.52 percent BVAL Reference Rate, which is the standard for securities.

Rates went from a low of 6.5 percent and a high of 6.74 percent.

Yesterday’s average rate was also higher than the 6.375 percent coupon rate when the T-bonds were first issued in July 2023.

The yield was likewise above the 6.37 percent rate fetched during the last seven-year auction on Sept. 12.

At the time, the government only partially awarded P9.877 billion out of the P30 billion on offer.

Further, demand dropped by 20 percent to P46.058 billion from the last seven-year auction where offers reached P57.792 billion.

The auction was oversubscribed by 1.54 times. The latest offering has a maturity date of July 27, 2030.

For this month, the Treasury aims to raise P150 billion from the local debt market.

Of this, P90 billion is expected to come from T-bonds. It has so far raised P60 billion.

vuukle comment

BUREAU OF THE TREASURY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Most Asian markets rise as Biden prepares for Middle East trip

Most Asian markets rise as Biden prepares for Middle East trip

9 hours ago
Asian markets mostly rose Tuesday and oil was subdued as Joe Biden prepared for a trip to the Middle East aimed at preventing...
Business
fbtw
China saw moderate Q3 growth as hurdles persist

China saw moderate Q3 growth as hurdles persist

1 day ago
China’s economy is expected to have seen moderate growth in the third quarter, according to an AFP survey ahead of data...
Business
fbtw
PSEi tumbles as Israel-Hamas conflict fears grow

PSEi tumbles as Israel-Hamas conflict fears grow

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Local stocks plunged below the 6,200 level anew yesterday as investors continued to monitor the ongoing conflict between Israel...
Business
fbtw
Gasoline price to hike on October 17

Gasoline price to hike on October 17

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The price adjustment ends the three-week consecutive price rollback for gasoline.
Business
fbtw
Green jobs needed for shift to low carbon economy &ndash; ADB

Green jobs needed for shift to low carbon economy – ADB

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Asia-Pacific countries should prepare their workforce for green jobs as the region transitions to a low-carbon economy by...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Unforced errors

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
One can only shake one’s head in disbelief at the growing number of unforced errors on the part of the current administration. It shows lack of capability as well as a reluctance to hear the views of those...
Business
fbtw
On endless wars, endless welfare and public debt

On endless wars, endless welfare and public debt

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 1 hour ago
Ever rising government spending on wars, subsidies and freebies, funded by rising taxes and borrowings leading to high interest...
Business
fbtw
BPI begins bond float to raise P5 billion

BPI begins bond float to raise P5 billion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands has commenced its bond float to raise P5 billion aimed at diversifying its fund...
Business
fbtw
UnionBank infuses P300 million into digital unit

UnionBank infuses P300 million into digital unit

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines has injected P300 million in capital to its digital arm from the proceeds of its...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with