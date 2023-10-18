Government borrows P30 billion T-bonds at higher rates

The Bureau of the Treasury yesterday fully awarded P30 billion on offer for the re-issued seven-year T-bonds with a remaining life of six years and nine months.

MANILA, Philippines — The government borrowed P30 billion in long-term securities even after investors demanded higher rates.

This marked the second straight full award for T-bonds.

During yesterday’s auction, the seven-year T-bonds fetched an average rate of 6.675 percent, up by 15.5 basis points from the 6.52 percent BVAL Reference Rate, which is the standard for securities.

Rates went from a low of 6.5 percent and a high of 6.74 percent.

Yesterday’s average rate was also higher than the 6.375 percent coupon rate when the T-bonds were first issued in July 2023.

The yield was likewise above the 6.37 percent rate fetched during the last seven-year auction on Sept. 12.

At the time, the government only partially awarded P9.877 billion out of the P30 billion on offer.

Further, demand dropped by 20 percent to P46.058 billion from the last seven-year auction where offers reached P57.792 billion.

The auction was oversubscribed by 1.54 times. The latest offering has a maturity date of July 27, 2030.

For this month, the Treasury aims to raise P150 billion from the local debt market.

Of this, P90 billion is expected to come from T-bonds. It has so far raised P60 billion.