Unforced errors

One can only shake one’s head in disbelief at the growing number of unforced errors on the part of the current administration. It shows lack of capability as well as a reluctance to hear the views of those who are able to contribute good, even if contrary, insights in crafting vital decisions.

Google defines “unforced error”: (in sports, especially tennis) a mistake in play that is attributed to one’s own failure rather than to the skill or effort of one’s opponent or simply, a careless or foolish mistake as in: “how can he portray himself as a leader-in-waiting when he makes that sort of unforced error?”

There are a number of unforced errors now after almost a year and a half. But two stand out: rice price cap and Maharlika fund.

On the rice cap, the President lifted EO 39 or the retail price cap after a month. It is an admission of failure to keep rice at P41/kg for regular-milled and P45/kg for well-milled rice.

Indeed, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority indicate the average retail prices of rice in August before the price cap was P43.30/kg for regular milled and P47.63 for well-milled. In September, the price of regular milled was P47.50/kg and for well-milled it was P52.70/kg.

PSA also found out that only 21.8 percent of the rice varieties were sold at the government mandated prices. Former NEDA Sec. Winnie Monsod wrote that this was the basis of the statement of PSA head Dennis Claire Mapa that there was “prevalent non-compliance of (by) rice retailers.”

Former DA Usec. Fermin Adriano wrote: “the PSA reported that our inflation rate significantly rose to 6.1 percent in September from 5.3 percent in August. This is way above the government’s inflation target for this year at two to four percent.

“The major driver of the higher inflation rate was expectedly “food and non-alcoholic beverages” which registered almost a double-digit figure at 9.7 percent. More than half (61percent) of the 6.1 percent inflation rate in September was accounted for by this commodity group. Rice inflation was the main contributory factor to food inflation as it rose to 17.9 percent in September from only 8.7 percent in August.”

The administration argued that the data PSA used when it conducted its survey to measure the monthly inflation rate coincided with the time when rice prices were just about to decline due to the imposition of the rice price cap. Thus, data derived then still yielded higher rice prices.

But Dr. Adriano commented: “The argument is far from convincing. A better explanation of why the price cap did not achieve its desired objective of lowering rice prices is that the supply of regular and well-milled rice, which were placed under the price ceiling, was limited.

“Second, regular and well-milled rice’s eating quality did not meet the taste preference of Filipino consumers.

“As a result, and third, consumers patronized the ‘special’ and ‘premium’ rice varieties which are better tasting, but more expensive and were not under the price cap. Seeing this, retailers switched to selling the higher-priced rice varieties as they are easy to sell and they will not lose money since these are not under the price cap.”

We, the taxpayers, paid the cost of the price cap’s failure. The President ordered the DSWD to help the small retailers impacted negatively by EO 39. So, P15,000 was given to each of 24,400 sari-sari store owners and micro-retailers (pre-validated by the DTI) under DSWD’s Sustainable Livelihood Program. That’s about P366 million.

Then, after farmers complained that the farmgate buying price of palay (unhusked) went down after the rice cap, the NFA Council (with The President as chairperson) increased NFA’s farmgate buying price of palay P3 to 4 pesos. This was to compensate the farmers for the drop in farmgate prices they experienced as a result of the price ceilings. No official figures are available but estimated cost to taxpayers is around P4 billion.

On Maharlika… economists in one of my Viber groups were quick to react with “we told you so” comments as soon as Landbank and DBP sought BSP relief from usual regulations on capital adequacy after turning in their contributions to the fund.

BSP Governor Eli Remolona said the regulatory relief being asked for by the banks was due to the capital infusion they provided to MIF, which “may make them non-compliant with our capital requirements.” Landbank and DBP remitted P50 billion and P25 billion, respectively, to the Bureau of the Treasury for the initial capital of the MIF.

Under the BSP’s regulations, universal banks are required to have a minimum capitalization of P3 billion up to P20 billion, depending on the number of branches. Landbank has an authorized capital stock of P200 billion, while DBP has an authorized capital of P35 billion.

Another admission that the mistake is starting to bite is Malacañang’s issuance of an EO that adjusted the percentage of net earnings to be declared and remitted by Landbank for Calendar Year 2022 from 50 percent to zero.

Said one ex-banker: “If DBP has done its proper homework, their Chief Risk Officer and Compliance Officer should have already RED FLAGGED this matter to the full board, and alerted them that giving the full contribution outright would cut their capital ratios drastically.

“It is also not factual for DBP president CEO Michael de Jesus to say that their request for regulatory relief is a “preemptive move.” A preemptive move is when you do something in anticipation of an event still to happen. But when DBP remitted the P25 billion to MIF last September, that event already happened and DBP is already below the minimum capital requirement! That’s CATCH UP, not preemption.”

Said another ex-banker: “DBP and LBP making large investments in MIF, which has no track record or clear investment plan, and which could pose systemic risk are papered over by the sovereign guarantees, which are also problematic. Without sovereign guarantees, the Monetary Board should appreciate that these moves by the LBP and DBP, which require regulatory capital relief and exemption from dividends to the government, are unsafe and unsound.”

When unforced errors are complicated by hubris, things could get worse. Humility and honesty should help.

