BPI begins bond float to raise P5 billion

In a regulatory filing, BPI said it has priced its 1.5-year peso fixed-rate bonds with an aggregate principal amount of P5 billion, with option to upsize.

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) has commenced its bond float to raise P5 billion aimed at diversifying its fund sources.

In a regulatory filing, BPI said it has priced its 1.5-year peso fixed-rate bonds with an aggregate principal amount of P5 billion, with option to upsize.

Due in 2025, the bonds will have an interest rate of 6.425 percent to be paid quarterly.

The bonds will be offered until Nov.3 and will then be issued and listed with the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp. platform on Nov. 13.

Investors can avail of the debt securities with a minimum amount of P1 million and in additional increments of P100,000.

BPI will use the net proceeds of the offer for general corporate purposes and will contribute to the listed bank’s funding source diversification.

The latest offer is also part of BPI’s P100-billion bond program.

BPI Capital Corp. and ING Bank Manila branch were tapped as joint lead arrangers and selling agents of the offer.

Last January, BPI raised P20.3 billion through the issuance of peso fixed-rate bonds to boost its lending portfolio for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The amount was more than four times the original issue size of P5 billion for the BPI Reinforcing Inclusive Support for MSMEs Bonds due 2024 with an interest rate of 5.75 percent per annum.

In May last year, BPI established a new P100 billion bond and commercial paper program after using up its previous P100 billion borrowing program established in late 2019.

The 172-year-old bank raised $300 million via a syndicated loan to partially finance its maturing foreign obligations. The amount was higher than the original $200 million due to a strong reception in syndication supported by 21 lenders.