T-bill demand drops further

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
October 17, 2023 | 12:00am
The Bureau of the Treasury yesterday made a partial award of P11.947 billion out of the P15 billion on offer.
Bureau of the Treasury FB page

MANILA, Philippines — Demand for the government’s short-term securities dropped further, hitting the lowest level in three months, with rates rising across the board amid continued conflict in the Middle East.

The Bureau of the Treasury yesterday made a partial award of P11.947 billion out of the P15 billion on offer.

This is the third straight week of partial award for T-bills.

Week-on-week, overall demand for the short-term securities declined by 14 percent to P19.371 billion. The auction was oversubscribed by 1.291 times.

However, this is the lowest tendered offer for T-bills in three months or since July when bids reached P17.419 billion.

Bids also went down across the board to P5.137 billion, P6.52 billion and P7.714 billion for the three, six and 12-month securities, respectively.

Rates yesterday went up across the board in comparison with the reference rates, as well as on a weekly basis.

The market continues to react to the conflict between Israel and Palestine, which has resulted in higher oil prices in the global market.

Meanwhile, rates for the 91-day T-bills went up 11.9 basis points to 5.99 percent from the secondary rate of 5.871 percent, and is higher from last week’s 5.806 percent.

The 182-day short-dated debt papers saw rates rise by 6.1 basis points to 6.207 percent and also above last week’s level of 6.115 percent.

On the other hand, rates averaged 6.388 percent for the 364-day T-bills, 7.9 basis points higher than the secondary rate and also up from last week’s auction rate of 6.305 percent.

Of the three tenors, only the 364-day security was fully awarded at P5 billion. The 91 and 182-days were only partially awarded at P3.637 billion and P3.31 billion, respectively.

For this month, the Treasury targets to raise P150 billion from the domestic debt market. Of this, P60 billion is expected to be borrowed from T-bills.

The Treasury has so far raised P37.381 billion.

BUREAU OF THE TREASURY
