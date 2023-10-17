^

Green jobs needed for shift to low carbon economy – ADB

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
October 17, 2023 | 12:00am
In its paper titled “Preparing the Workforce for the Low-Carbon Economy: A Closer Look at Green Jobs and Green Skills,” the multilateral lender provided recommendations on how countries in the region can accelerate the development of the labor force for the green economy of the future.
MANILA, Philippines — Asia-Pacific countries should prepare their workforce for green jobs as the region transitions to a low-carbon economy by conducting labor market forecasts and analysis, as well as addressing gaps in the education system, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

In its paper titled “Preparing the Workforce for the Low-Carbon Economy: A Closer Look at Green Jobs and Green Skills,” the multilateral lender provided recommendations on how countries in the region can accelerate the development of the labor force for the green economy of the future.

As sustainable technologies are introduced as part of the shift to a low-carbon economy, the ADB said new green jobs will emerge, and required skills to perform existing jobs will change.

“Thus, green workforce development is a central pillar of the transition to a low-carbon economy, and education systems need to be prepared to meet emerging green skill needs,” the ADB said.

Among the multilateral lender’s recommendations is the conduct of country-specific green labor market forecasts and analyses to guide education and workforce planners on future job trends and necessary skills.

As the pace of green technology adoption will vary depending on the sector, the ADB said countries will also need to make sector-specific plans for education planning and workforce development.

“Effective green workforce and education planning requires structured dialog with industry, as well as sector line ministries,” the ADB said, noting key partners will include sector skill councils and business associations.

It said countries will also need to update green qualifications in line with the different green skills that green jobs will require.

Moreover, countries will have to improve the capacity for the delivery of technical education for green jobs.

This, as technical training will be necessary to meet the green economy’s required skills and to avoid future workforce shortages.

The ADB said countries need to make teaching sustainability as a mindset in primary and secondary education to make it a foundational skill.

It said sustainability may also be taught in technical education so it can be applied in work processes of different jobs.

“This requires among others updating of curricula to teach sustainability competences and corresponding teacher capacity building,” the ADB said.

