Jollibee’s Tanmantiong named Management Person of the Year

MANILA, Philippines — Business group Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) has named Jollibee Foods Corp. chief executive officer Ernesto Tanmantiong as this year’s Management Person of the Year.

In its general membership meeting, the MAP Management Person of the year Judging Committee vice chair Lilia de Lima announced Tanmantiong as the committee’s selection for this year’s award.

De Lima said Tanmantiong was chosen for his efforts in accelerating Jollibee’s globalization, transforming it into one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing restaurants.

With the company’s presence in various locations across the globe, MAP commended Tanmantiong’s role in Jollibee’s efforts to raise the Filipino flag, creating a better image for the country.

The MAP also cited his leadership role in the company’s efforts towards job creation and training opportunities.

The MAP annually confers the award on individuals in business or government, whether a member of the MAP or not, who have attained unquestioned distinction in the practice of management, and have made valuable contributions to the progress of the country and in re-shaping national values.

It is bestowed on exceptional persons who have posted a record of achievement and distinction as leaders and managers of organizations, and who are exemplary models who deserve to be emulated by their peers and by the younger leaders and managers.

The award will be conferred to Tanmantiong in November.

He will be the 47th recipient of the award.

Tanmantiong has been serving as Jollibee’s CEO since his appointment in 2014.

Last year, DMCI Holdings, Inc. chair and president Isidro Consunji was named as MAP Management Man of the Year.