^

Business

Philippines faces economic headwinds – PCCI

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
October 13, 2023 | 12:00am

Middle East conflict, higher interest rates

MANILA, Philippines — While it hopes for more economic activity in the remaining months of the year, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) acknowledged the headwinds for the Philippine economy such as the tensions in the Middle East as well as potential interest rate hikes.

During a press briefing at the Philippine Business Conference and Expo yesterday, PCCI president George Barcelon expressed hope that the ongoing Middle East conflict would not aggravate, considering its significance as a hub for oil-producing nation.

“And lately, Saudi Arabia has cut back their oil production because of softer demand. We have experienced a price adjustment only last week. But with what has happened,we might see again, an increase in higher oil prices that would lead to higher fuel prices. And this of course, is a concern of government priorities to mitigate inflation,” Barcelon said.

“There’s also the concern that the US Federal Reserve may adjust interest rates. And I’ve read in the paper[newspaper] that BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) is contemplating because our peso has devalued somewhat and if we don’t mirror the increase of interest rates abroad, the peso might be devaluing further,” Barcelon said.

Earlier this week, BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr said he was not ruling out a 25-basis point rate hike next month as inflation accelerated for the second straight month, to hit a five-month high of 6.1 percent in September from 5.3 percent in August.

Despite the headwinds, Barcelon said they remain hopeful of the remaining months of the year, when consumers tend to spend more during the Christmas season.

“We’re starting to hear Christmas songs over the radio and that in many ways perks up the spirit of the consumer and we’d like to be positive and think that for the next two months or so, the sluggishness of the economy in the last quarter can be negated,” Barcelon said.

In the second quarter of the year, the Philippine economy grew by 4.3 percent, slower than the 6.4 percent in the previous quarter, and 7.5 percent in the second quarter last year. This brought average economic growth in the first semester to 5.3 percent.

For his part, PCCI vice president for industry affairs Ferdinand Ferrer shared that economic activity in the remaining months is likely to be driven by overseas Filipino workers (OFW) remittances.

“So we will probably see $13 to $14 billion in the last quarter of this year, which will stir economic activity,” noting that the higher remittances is in time for the Christmas season.

Latest BSP data showed that OFW remittances released reached $20.91 billion from January to July, about $585 million higher than the year-ago level of $20.33 billion.

Meanwhile, Barcelon shared that the private sector and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are happy to sit down and come to a compromise regarding the proposed hike in SEC fees and charges.

“We can see the point of SEC that they have not increased the charges ever since 2014. But having said that, one of the concerns of the business sector is that the increase is quite high,” Barcelon said.

Business groups bucked the proposed adjustments to SEC fees and charges, particularly the creation of bonded indebtedness, where the SEC is proposing to charge corporate issuers one-fourth of the one percent of the total indebtedness as well as the proposal to impose a fee on the total transactions cleared and settled in the previous year by the Securities Clearing Corp. of the Philippines (SCCP) and Philippine Depository Trust Corp. (PDTC) in the amount of 0.1 basis point and 0.05 basis point, respectively.

The business group said the move to increase fees goes against the initiatives of the government to attract investors.

vuukle comment

PCCI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sugar Regulatory Admin halts distribution of imported sugar into the market

Sugar Regulatory Admin halts distribution of imported sugar into the market

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
The SRA made the decision since farmgate prices of sugar have fallen from P3,000 to around P2,500 to P2,700...
Business
fbtw

Quezon Memorial Circle Park

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 1 day ago
Rather than focus on world-shaking events (such as the sudden outbreak of internal war in Israel or on macro economic issues), I choose a topic of community interest today.
Business
fbtw
Israel-Hamas conflict won&rsquo;t affect Philippine oil prices &mdash; DOE

Israel-Hamas conflict won’t affect Philippine oil prices — DOE

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Israel and Palestine are not major oil suppliers of the Philippines, Oil Management Bureau Director Rino Abad (DOE) said...
Business
fbtw
China's Belt and Road generated over $2 trillion in contracts &mdash; Beijing

China's Belt and Road generated over $2 trillion in contracts — Beijing

By Oliver Hotham | 2 days ago
China announced Tuesday its Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure project had generated two trillion dollars in contracts...
Business
fbtw
Dennis Uy steps down as Dito's CEO

Dennis Uy steps down as Dito's CEO

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Tycoon Dennis Uy on Wednesday stepped down as the chief executive officer of Dito Telecommunity.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Market edges up as traders hopeful of US Fed pause

Market edges up as traders hopeful of US Fed pause

By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
Stocks recovered yesterday, undeterred by forecast-beating US wholesale inflation data, as investors grew increasingly hopeful...
Business
fbtw

Top conglomerates bag awards for governance

By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
Some of the country’s biggest conglomerates received recognition for their respective corporate governance programs and initiatives from the Institute of Corporate Directors.
Business
fbtw
HSBC completes consolidation of Philippine operations after thrift exit

HSBC completes consolidation of Philippine operations after thrift exit

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
British banking giant HSBC has completed the consolidation of its operations in the Philippines after voluntarily surrendering...
Business
fbtw
Jollibee&rsquo;s Tanmantiong named Management Person of the Year

Jollibee’s Tanmantiong named Management Person of the Year

By Catherine Talavera | 2 hours ago
Business group Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) has named Jollibee Foods Corp. chief executive officer Ernesto...
Business
fbtw
DBM releases 97 percent of 2023 budget

DBM releases 97 percent of 2023 budget

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 hours ago
The government has released P5.12 trillion or 97 percent of the record P5.268 trillion budget allocation as of the end of...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with